China rejects report it tried to obtain Federal Reserve data

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Wednesday rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal U.S. commercial and government information.

The report “has no factual basis,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.