Fed boosts interest rates for fourth time this year as its fight against inflation continues

The latest move, which was widely expected, will push up the cost of credit card debt, car loans, and mortgages , as well as make it more onerous for businesses to borrow for expansion. Inflation is a global problem, and central banks in Canada, Europe, and elsewhere are also raising rates.

Wrapping up a regularly scheduled two-day meeting, central bank officials boosted the benchmark federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. The Fed lifted the rate by the same amount at its mid-June meeting, which was the biggest increase since 1994.

The Federal Reserve delivered the fourth rate hike of the year on Wednesday, underscoring its resolve to tame the wildest inflation in four decades by making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow money.

In its post-meeting statement, the Fed said that despite a softening in spending and production, the job market remains strong.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said, and additional rate increases will likely be needed.

US stocks held on to their gains after the Fed’s announcement.

The Fed’s benchmark rate is now in a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, up from near-zero in March, when the central bank launched its anti-inflation campaign. The rate was last at this level from December 2018 through September 2019, after the Fed used a series of increases to end a long period of ultra-cheap money in the wake of the Great Recession.

The fed funds rate is used for overnight loans between banks, but it also influences many other borrowing costs and is the central bank’s primary inflation-fighting tool. With consumer prices climbing more than 9 percent last month, the highest since 1981, officials are seeking to reduce demand for goods and services and return inflation closer to their long-term target of 2 percent.

But rates are also a blunt tool, and the central bank risks reducing demand so much that it causes a recession. Moreover, key drivers of the current bout with inflation are beyond the Fed’s control: the increase in energy and food prices caused by the war in Ukraine, and pandemic-related disruptions to production and supply chains.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has said the economy can withstand higher rates, noting that unemployment is low and job creation is strong. A recession with the job market so tight would be extraordinary.

But economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal on average see a nearly 50-50 chance of a contraction over the next year, up from 44 percent in January.

Consumers have an even dimmer view, with 46 percent of Massachusetts residents saying a recession is already underway, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll. Another 21 percent of respondents said the economy was stagnating.

Those numbers, which are broadly consistent with national polling, spell trouble for the Biden administration and Democrats as the November midterm elections approach.

In recent weeks there have been signs inflation may have peaked. Gasoline prices have fallen 14 percent since hitting more than $5 a gallon in June. The housing market is starting to weaken amid sharply higher mortgage rates. And consumer expectations for future price increases — a key indicator of how entrenched inflation may become — have fallen significantly.

Following their latest increase, members of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee consider rates at a neutral level — one that neither stimulates or holds back economic growth. Still, they aren’t ready to ease up just yet.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity,” the central bank said in the statement. “The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.”





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.