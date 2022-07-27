COVID virgins, a truly terrible endemic, Pence aides testify, and our crazy economy

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:30 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:10 p.m. for 14 hours and 40 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 3 percent full.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, July 26, the 207th day of the year. On this date in 1975, the song “ The Hustle ” by Van McCoy hit No. 1 on both the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Hot Soul Singles chart. Even though the lyrics were really difficult to learn, the song helped popularize the dance it was named after, ignited the disco frenzy, and led to hundreds of thousands of hip replacements 50 years later.

NOTE: I’m taking Friday off, so look for the next Fast Forward on Thursday.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that if you are having trouble sleeping, go to bed and get up at the same time each day. Since the idea is to help your body find its natural rhythm, I suggest that your alarm wakeup song should be “The Hustle.”

What’s it like outside? It’s pleasanter, with temps in the mid-80s and lower humidity than the soup we’ve been swimming in. Still low humidity tomorrow, but warmer: High 80s. But don’t get too happy. High heat and humidity return Thursday.

Drought update: The North Shore extending through Central Mass. are in a critical drought, while the South Shore, South Coast, and Connecticut River Valley are experiencing significant drought.

Hey, sport: If you have tickets to tonight’s Sox game, the second in the four-game series with Cleveland, be in your seats by 6:30. That’s when a ceremony marking David Ortiz’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame begins. It’s appropriate that Terry Francona will be present as the Cleveland manager.

From the Globe: Tonight’s game preview plus Big Papi ceremony

Terry Francona on David Ortiz’s personality

The Patriots open training camp tomorrow, and this morning coach Bill Belichick was positively orgasmic in his praise of QB Mac Jones: “I think Mac’s done a great job. He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic. In all areas, I think there’s a dramatic improvement. His physical work and conditioning; working on his mechanics; working on his footwork; working on his understanding of our offense, of opponent defenses, of situations. All those things.

“He’s made tremendous strides. He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year than when he started last year. His offseason work has been significant. I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than he was a year ago.”

Anyone remember Belichick ever talking about Tom Brady like that?

If you’d like to attend any of the practices at Gillette, they start at 9:30 a.m. on the following days (gates open at 8 a.m.):

This week: Wednesday through Saturday

Next week: Monday through Thursday

Also, two joint practices with the Panthers will be open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17, time TBD.

From the Globe: Bill Belichick praises Mac Jones for making ‘tremendous strides’

On Patriots.com: Training camp schedule

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 90,645,248

Confirmed US deaths: 1,027,547

Are you a COVID virgin? Or have you had it and didn’t know it?

Researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine believes that at least 82 percent of Americans have been infected with this coronavirus at least once.

After all, most Americans have decided that they’re okay with constant infections and deaths from COVID. They’ve dropped masks, wade into crowds, and refuse to get boosted or to have their kids vaccinated -- even though the virus is still circulating madly and widely.

In fact, more than half of all of the cases that have occurred since the virus was first diagnosed 2 1/2 years ago have happened this year. And it’s only July.

So have we transitioned from a pandemic to the disease being endemic? That is, it will persist, and be ever-present at a certain level of infection and death, like colds and the flu.

If yes, then we’re in for a truly terrible time: 50 percent of Americans infected every year (and many cases are not mild, despite the conventional wisdom), and more than 100,000 deaths, according to virologists.

Writing in The New York Times, columnist David Wallace-Wells points out that even though that’s the current estimate, the arrival of the supposedly “mild” Omicron variant killed more than 100,000 Americans in just the first 6 weeks of this year. And actually, more than 200,000 Americans have died already this year.

If a fall surge materializes, we could lose 300,000 people by the end of 2022. That’s 10 times the recent average rate of deaths from the flu.

Yes, the fatality rate of the disease has declined, but we’ve become so cavalier, and so many more people are getting infected, that the number who die is still devastatingly high.

Under what circumstances is that acceptable? Are we so preoccupied with bitching and moaning about Taco Bell raising its prices by 10 percent that grandma dying of COVID is an afterthought?

But back to the original question: Why are there still people who haven’t been infected? (I’m one of them. I think.)

Yes, many of the uninfected are either hermits or take great precautions: They still mask up indoors and avoid large gatherings.

But according to an interesting article in The Atlantic, researchers wonder if some of them have a genetic mutation that naturally repels the coronavirus. It’s not unheard of: Back in the 1990s, scientists discovered a mutation that prevents someone from being infected with HIV.

This notion of a natural resistance to this coronavirus is so intriguing that scientists around the world are studying the genomes of uninfected people in hopes of being able to formulate better COVID-fighting drugs.

Truth be told, such a natural immunity is unlikely, according to the article. In addition to the HIV mutation, there are only two others that are known: One for the norovirus, and another for a malaria parasite.

So no, you probably don’t have a COVID superpower, so keep taking precautions.

From The Atlantic: Could Genetics Be the Key to Never Getting the Coronavirus?

America Is Running Out of ‘COVID Virgins’

From the NYT: Endemic Covid-19 Looks Pretty Brutal

We now know that two top aides to former VP Mike Pence have given testimony to a grand jury convened by the Justice Department as part of its criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

They are Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, and Pence legal counsel Greg Jacob. They both have already testified before the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, and told members that Trump conducted a pressure campaign to try to get Pence to refuse to count legitimate electoral votes.

And Short told the committee that after Pence refused to go along with Trump’s scheme, he grew worried that Trump would publicly trash Pence -- which he did -- therefore putting the VP’s life in danger. He even talked to Pence’s Secret Service detail about his concerns.

The feds are also looking into Trump’s fake elector scheme and have subpoenaed several people associated with that. Stay tuned.

From the NYT: Top Pence Aides Testify to Grand Jury in Jan. 6 Investigation

Justice Dept. Issues More Subpoenas in Trump Electors Investigation

Finally, even though virtually every American who wants a job has a job, wages are up, gas prices have dropped 41 days in a row, and people are spending and traveling like crazy, consumer confidence dropped again because people are upset that Taco Bell raised its prices by 10 percent, and now they can afford to buy only one Cheesy Gordita Crunch Combo instead of two.

Thanks for reading. The question of the summer is whether Justice will indict Trump. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Thursday.

Thanks for reading. The question of the summer is whether Justice will indict Trump. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Thursday.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.