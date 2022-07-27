Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez live it up on their Paris honeymoon (and Ben sneaks in a snooze)

One of the couple’s first stops was the French steakhouse Le Marais, according to Vogue , where Lopez sported a floral print dress with a red croc Hermès Birkin bag and a pair of simple white flip flops. The “Tender Bar” star kept it casual in an untucked button-up shirt, dark wash jeans, and sneakers.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, jetted off to the French capital last Thursday, and since then they’ve been spotted dining at lavish restaurants, cruising the Seine, and strolling through the city. One photographer caught Affleck napping: head tipped back, phone in hand. It’s all been quite a whirlwind.

Mr. and Mrs. Affleck have been promenading around Paris after tying the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month. As ever, fans can’t seem to get enough of Bennifer .

Affleck kept it even more casual over the weekend aboard a giant yacht. The actor-producer was spotted catching a snooze on the top deck of a massive mahogany-detailed boat. The actor apparently can’t keep his eyes open without his Dunkin’ iced.

Maybe the exhaustion had something to do with all the kids on board. The couple’s blended family also cruised the Seine: Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck’s 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel, according to People Magazine. (We’d like to point out the maroon “Kenmore Square” long-sleeved T-shirt on one of the kids.)

On Sunday, Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday. She and her husband were spotted at the chic Girafe Restaurant celebrating with a cake and sparklers. JLo wore a sleek, simple black dress with pearls, and Affleck sported a suave suit.

Other stops on Bennifer’s honeymoon tour include a date night at the restaurant and club Matignon and at Gigi Restaurant. Ben and Jen also took in the gorgeous art the Musée d’Orsay, according to a video that shows the couple meandering among other visitors.

On Monday, the pair was spotted shopping at Sephora, where Lopez donned a light pink blouse with low-rise jeans. They were also spotted taking a sweet selfie over lunch at Hotel Costes, a luxury 5-star hotel.

On Tuesday, Ben and Jen arrived hand-in-hand at Paris’s Crillon Hotel. Affleck even paused to pose for a succession of photos with fans. What a guy.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.