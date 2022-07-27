Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Pacific loon continued in East Harbor in North Truro and a Mississippi kite was seen in the Province Lands.

A white-winged dove was photographed at Fort Hill in Eastham.

Recent sightings (through July 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a little gull, a Caspian tern, an Arctic tern, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 241 Cory’s shearwaters, 28 great shearwaters, 7 sooty shearwaters, and 2 Manx shearwaters.

A survey of a remote part of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham produced 2 stilt sandpipers, 10 American oystercatchers, 250 semipalmated sandpipers, 560 short-billed dowitchers, 60 willets, and 2 black skimmers.

Advertisement

Birds at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth included a continuing clay-colored sparrow, 12 grasshopper sparrows, a black-billed cuckoo, 2 American kestrels, and 4 Eastern meadowlarks.

Other sightings around the Cape included a continuing chuck-will’s-widow in Falmouth, 2 yellow-crowned night-herons in Yarmouth, 2 seaside sparrows at Forest Beach in Chatham, and 2 black skimmers in Wellfleet.