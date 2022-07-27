4-alarm fire strikes Derry, N.H. medical building

Representatives from Overlook Medical Park declined to comment on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to Overlook Medical Park around 3 p.m., according to Zach Sylvester of the Hampstead Fire Department. Several mutual aid companies in southern New Hampshire were part of the response, he said.

A four-alarm fire broke out at a Derry, N.H . medical office building on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Dispatchers for the Londonderry and Windham fire departments confirmed that they each had units on the scene.

The Derry Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.