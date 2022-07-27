50 people displaced by three-alarm fire in Roxbury apartment building

A fire on the roof of a five-story Roxbury apartment building has displaced 50 people along with their pets, the Boston Fire Department said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the building on Northampton Street late Tuesday and discovered heavy fire already burning on the rooftop, the department wrote on its official Twitter account.

All of the residents safely evacuated, but the three-alarm fire has displaced the estimated 50 people along with multiple pets, the department said.