50 people displaced by three-alarm fire in Roxbury apartment building

A fire on the roof of a five-story Roxbury apartment building has displaced 50 people along with their pets, the Boston Fire Department said Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to the building on Northampton Street late Tuesday and discovered heavy fire already burning on the rooftop, the department wrote on its official Twitter account.
All of the residents safely evacuated, but the three-alarm fire has displaced the estimated 50 people along with multiple pets, the department said.
Companies responded quickly and was able to stop fire on roof of the 32 unit building. Companies are making up & a 2&2 detail will be in place for hotspots. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/ZkfeUtNHtL— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2022
The displaced residents were being assisted by the American Red Cross, the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
