Child fatally shot on street in Dorchester

A boy was shot and killed Wednesday evening east of Franklin Park.
Boston police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 28 Ellington St. at 7:25 Wednesday evening and found the boy suffering from “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to Officer Andre Watson.
The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Watson said.
His age was not immediately released.
Homicide detectives are currently processing the scene and no arrests have been made, Watson said.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
