Don’t mess with us, Texas

We have abortion pills now. Already, more than half of all abortions in this country are self-managed — with safe, reliable medications that have been available here for 22 years. We also have the technology to get those pills to pregnant people in all 50 states.

The throwback justices on the US Supreme Court and rabid anti-choicers in half the country may have reversed Roe and enacted a mountain of state laws restricting abortion access, but this isn’t 1972.

The antiabortion zealots and righteous posers will try to find a way to stop that too, of course. But for now, a group of committed advocates for choice — including some trailblazers in Massachusetts — are working to make sure everyone, especially those who can’t travel outside oppressive states like Texas or Mississippi for abortions, knows they still have options.

“Our number one mission is just to help people understand that abortion pills even exist, and that they are safe,” said Nathaniel Brooks Horwitz, a Boston health care entrepreneur who launched a nonprofit called mayday.health with two colleagues just over a month ago.

When the Roe decision came down, mayday went up with a national campaign to raise awareness about abortion pills and and how to access them no matter where someone lives. Mayday also put that message on three billboards near the now-shuttered Jackson, Miss., abortion clinic that was at the center of the Supreme Court case overturning Roe v. Wade.

Right now, there are a couple of ways people there and in other restrictive states can still access abortion pills without having to travel to another state. They can buy them from providers in countries where the pills are easy to get, including from AidAccess, an international telehealth service based in Amsterdam. It offers patients in the United States the medical consultations required of everyone seeking abortion pills and dispenses prescriptions that are filled in the United States or from pharmacies in India.

It works because the laws prohibiting abortion pills in almost all of the restrictive states “apply to the provider, not the person receiving the abortion care,” said Elisa Wells, cofounder of a national nonprofit called Plan C, which educates people on the medication.

The other way people can get abortion pills in a state that prohibits their prescription is to consult a clinician in an abortion rights state, have the pills sent to a virtual address in that state, then have the medication forwarded to their homes.

“We have these technologies that are not limited by state borders,” Wells said. “Why not use them to allow a patient to receive the basic medical care that should be available to them in their own ZIP code in the 21st century?”

Right now, such strategies are pretty hard to police. Amsterdam is clearly beyond Texas’s jurisdiction. Massachusetts should be too, but we can’t take anything for granted these days. Those who cheer the end of abortion in some states have no intention of stopping there. So blue-state legislators, including ours, are enacting laws to protect clinicians who provide abortions to women who travel from other states, or who prescribe abortion pills via telehealth appointments.

“Texas is trying to decide what people in Massachusetts can do, and ... that is frightening,” said Senator Cindy Friedman, an Arlington Democrat. Friedman introduced an amendment to a measure expanding protections for reproductive rights that ensures clinicians are “legally protected if the service [they provide] is permitted under the laws of the Commonwealth, regardless of the patient’s location.”

Emphasis added, because that last clause is a big deal, making this state’s shield law the nation’s most sweeping.

“That language is critical,” said Brooks Horwitz, whose organization rallied 300 local health care leaders to support Friedman’s amendment. “It protects our providers in Massachusetts from unconstitutional and unjust efforts to punish them for activities that are entirely legal here.”

The governor must sign it into law. As Friedman puts it: “If I wanted to live under these oppressive laws against women, I’d move to Texas.” But it’s a pretty safe bet that Texas and its imitators will eventually move in here, targeting the shield law, and the providers and patients it protects.

If that happens, Friedman said, “we are going to be ready.”

