Essex DA named Prosecutor of the Year by the National District Attorneys Association

Blodgett was nominated for his “innovative and pragmatic approach,” to the office, as well as his commitment to victim’s rights and diversion programs for non-violent offenders, the association said in a statement.

Blodgett was recognized at the association’s annual luncheon on July 18 with the award that honors prosecutors “who have distinguished themselves among their peers as they seek justice, hold offenders accountable, and protect the rights of victims,” according to a statement from the Virginia-based association.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett was named Prosecutor of the Year by the National District Attorneys Association earlier this month, the association announced Tuesday.

Blodgett also advocated for the inclusion of animals in the emergency exemption to allow police to enter private property without a warrant to save an animal’s life, the statement said. He also worked to dismantle rampant auto insurance fraud in Lawrence and Lynn.

“Well before the term ‘progressive prosecutor’ was coined, DA Blodgett established programs and partnerships to keep people out of the criminal justice system and provide services to first-time offenders,” the nomination said. “He has remained unapologetic and steadfast in his support for crime victims and for holding violent offenders accountable without fanfare throughout his five terms.”

Blodgett, a Democrat elected in 2002, announced in January that he would not seek reelection to a sixth term.

Blodgett said that the recognition by his peers nationally is humbling.

“This award reflects on my team – a tremendous group of dedicated public servants – who fight for justice, seek to hold the guilty accountable, exonerate the innocent and, most importantly, ensure that the crime victim is heard,” Blodgett said. “It has truly been an honor to work alongside these fine professionals.”





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.