Humidity is returning to Greater Boston and might bring rain

The humidity is going to roll back in tonight and be with us Thursday and Friday. There’s also the chance of a couple of afternoon showers during that time.

I’m sure all of you noticed the dry air and the comfortable temperatures which began Wednesday. Over the past several summers these breaks and humidity have not been common and it certainly is welcome to sleep with the windows open here at the end of July.

I often formulate my pieces for the Globe while I’m walking early in the mornings. It gives me an opportunity to reflect on what I want to convey but also just be outside in the weather that I’m forecasting.

It’s more likely than not that you stay dry, but some areas could see a gusty thunderstorm and some downpours. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the end of the work week.

Some showers will affect parts of the region Thursday. WeatherBell

It’s no secret that I don’t like the heat and the drought is providing equal parts stress for my plants and me. Nevertheless, I can’t do anything about it, and complaining or worrying is just something for my mind to chew on so I’m trying not to focus on it and just water what I can until this is over.

The drought has become significant and you’re probably noticing even larger trees starting to close their leaves down in order to protect from moisture loss. I’m reminded of all that snow back in 2015 when it seemed like it wouldn’t end. On the flip side, this summer’s lack of rain will also end, although there will be collateral damage to some trees and shrubs.

There is a chance of rain Thursday especially north and west of Boston. WeatherBell

After a couple of days of the humid stuff, it’s back to dry weather this weekend.

If it weren’t for the drought, I’d be over the moon about the weather Saturday and Sunday. At least it won’t be muggy while I’ll be lugging hoses around the yard.

Very humid conditions will be present Thursday afternoon along with the chance for showers. WeatherBELL

You can expect temperatures in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday with those lower dew points and a lot of sunshine. This keeps us really comfortable but it does exacerbate the drought because the lack of humidity in the air just acts as a conduit to move moisture more effectively out of the ground.

Monday starts a new month. It’s the final month of climatological summer and there are growing signs of another round of big heat. Multiple forecasting systems have been projecting the idea of the possibility we endure more triple-digit weather sometime late next week.

Just how hot it gets remains to be seen, but I do think we are in for some more extreme warmth.

The latest GFS projects more heat next week, but perhaps some cooler weather thereafter. Remember, a forecast this far out can change dramatically. WeatherBELL



