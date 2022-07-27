James Lovelock, whose Gaia theory saw the Earth as alive, dies at 103

Dr. Lovelock’s breadth of knowledge extended from astronomy to zoology. In his later years he became an eminent proponent of nuclear power as a means to help solve global climate change and a pessimist about humankind’s capacity to survive a rapidly warming planet.

His family confirmed the death in a statement on Twitter, saying that until six months ago he “was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews, but his health deteriorated after a bad fall earlier this year.”

James Lovelock, the maverick British ecologist whose work was essential to today’s understanding of human-made pollutants and their effect on climate and who captured the scientific world’s imagination with his Gaia theory, portraying the Earth as a living creature, died on Tuesday, his 103rd birthday, at his home in Dorset, in southwest England.

Advertisement

But his global renown rested on three main contributions that he developed during a particularly abundant decade of scientific exploration and curiosity stretching from the late 1950s through the last half of the ’60s.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

One was his invention of the Electron Capture Detector, an inexpensive, portable, exquisitely sensitive device used to help measure the spread of toxic man-made compounds in the environment. The device provided the scientific foundations of Rachel Carson’s 1962 book, “Silent Spring,” a catalyst of the environmental movement.

The detector also helped provide the basis for regulations in the United States and in other nations that banned harmful chemicals including DDT and PCBs and that sharply reduced the use of hundreds of other compounds as well as the public’s exposure to them.

Later, his finding that chlorofluorocarbons — the compounds that powered aerosol cans and were used to cool refrigerators and air conditioners — were present in measurable concentrations in the atmosphere led to the discovery of the hole in the ozone layer. (Chlorofluorocarbons are now banned in most countries under a 1987 international agreement.)

Advertisement

But Dr. Lovelock may be most widely known for his Gaia theory — that Earth functioned, as he put it, as a “living organism” that is able to “regulate its temperature and chemistry at a comfortable steady state.”

The seeds of the idea were planted in 1965, when he was a member of the space exploration team recruited by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and stationed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

As an expert on the chemical composition of the atmospheres of Earth and Mars, Dr. Lovelock wondered why Earth’s atmosphere was so stable. He theorized that something must be regulating heat, oxygen, nitrogen, and other components.

“Life at the surface must be doing the regulation,” he later wrote.

He presented the theory in 1967 at a meeting of the American Astronautical Society in Lansing, Mich., and in 1968 at a scientific gathering at Princeton University.

That summer, novelist William Golding, a friend, suggested the name Gaia, after the Greek goddess of the Earth. Golding, the author of “Lord of the Flies” and other books, lived near Dr. Lovelock in southwest England.

A few scientists greeted the hypothesis as a thoughtful way to explain how living systems influenced the planet. Many others, however, called it New Age pablum.

The hypothesis might never have gained credibility and moved to the scientific mainstream without the contributions of Lynn Margulis, an eminent American microbiologist. In the early 1970s and in the decades afterward, she collaborated with Dr. Lovelock on specific research to support the notion.

Advertisement

Since then a number of scientific meetings about the Gaia theory have been held, including one at George Mason University in 2006, and hundreds of papers on aspects of it have been published. Dr. Lovelock’s theory of a self-regulating Earth has been viewed as central to understanding the causes and consequences of global warming.

His Electron Capture Detector was created in 1957, when he was a staff scientist at the National Institute for Medical Research at Mill Hill, in north London. It was announced in 1958 in the Journal of Chromotography.

When combined with a gas chromatograph, which separates chemical mixtures, the detector was capable of measuring minute concentrations of chlorine-based compounds in air. It ushered in a new era of scientific understanding about the spread of the compounds and helped scientists identify the presence of minute levels of toxic chemicals in soils, food, water, human and animal tissue, and the atmosphere.

In 1969, using his device, Dr. Lovelock went on to find that man-made pollutants were the cause of smog. He also discovered that the family of persistent compounds known as chlorofluorocarbons were measurably present even in the clean air over the Atlantic Ocean. He confirmed the global spread of CFCs during an expedition to the Antarctic in the early 1970s, and in 1973 published a paper about his findings in the journal Nature.

Advertisement

Dr. Lovelock prided himself on his independence from universities, governments, and corporations, though he earned his living from all of them. He delighted in being candid, blunt, deliberately provocative, and incautious. And perhaps not coincidentally, he was less successful leveraging his work for financial gain and stature within the scientific community. The Electron Capture Detector, arguably one of the most important analytical instruments developed during the 20th century, was redesigned and commercialized by Hewlett-Packard without any royalty or licensing agreement with Dr. Lovelock.

And though Dr. Lovelock identified the presence of CFCs in the atmosphere, he also reasoned that at concentrations in the parts per billion, they posed “no conceivable hazard” to the planet. He later called that conclusion “a gratuitous blunder.”

A year after his paper in Nature, Mario Molina of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and F. Sherwood Rowland of the University of California Irvine published a paper in the same journal detailing how sensitive the Earth’s ozone layer is to CFCs. In 1995, they and Dr. Paul Crutzen, of the Max Planck Institute in Germany, were given the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work in alerting the world to the thinning ozone layer.

“He had a great mind and a will to be independent,” said Bill McKibben, author of “The End of Nature” and a scholar in residence at Middlebury College in Vermont. “He credibly played a significant role in literally saving the Earth by helping to figure out that the ozone layer was disappearing. The Gaia theory is his most interesting contribution. As global warming emerged as the greatest issue of our time, the Gaia theory helped us understand that small changes could shift a system as large as the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Advertisement

James Ephraim Lovelock was born on July 26, 1919, in his maternal grandmother’s house in Letchworth Garden City, about 30 miles north of London. His parents, Tom and Nell Lovelock, were shopkeepers in Brixton Hill, in south London. James Lovelock lived with grandparents in his earliest year but joined his parents in Brixton Hill after his grandfather died in 1925.

In London he was an underachieving student but an ardent reader of Jules Verne and of science and history texts that he borrowed from the library.

Dr. Lovelock often ascribed his determined independence to his mother, an amateur actress, secretary, and entrepreneur whom he regarded as an early feminist. His interest in the natural world came from his father, an outdoorsman who took his son on long walks in the countryside and taught him the common names of plants, animals, and insects.

In 1939, Dr. Lovelock enrolled at Manchester University, was granted conscientious objector status, which enabled him to avoid military service at the start of World War II, and graduated in 1941. He was soon hired as a junior scientist at the Medical Research Council, a government agency, where he specialized in hygiene and transmission of infectious agents.

One of the young people who also joined the research institute was Helen Hyslop, a receptionist. The two married on Dec. 23, 1942, and the first of their four children, Christine, was born in 1944. Later came another girl, Jane, and two boys, Andrew and John. In 1949, Dr. Lovelock earned a doctorate in medicine from the London University School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Helen Lovelock, who had multiple sclerosis, died in 1989. He later married Sandra Orchard, an American. They met when she had asked him to speak at a conference, he told the British magazine The New Statesman in 2019.

In addition to his wife, daughters, and sons, Dr. Lovelock leaves grandchildren.

Dr. Lovelock caused a sensation in 2004 when he pronounced nuclear energy the only realistic alternative to fossil fuels that has the capacity to fulfill the large-scale energy needs of humanity while reducing greenhouse emissions.

In his last years, Dr. Lovelock expressed a pessimistic view of global climate change and humans’ ability to prevent an environmental catastrophe that would kill billions of people.

“The reason is we would not find enough food, unless we synthesized it,” he told New Scientist magazine in 2009. “Because of this, the cull during this century is going to be huge, up to 90 percent. The number of people remaining at the end of the century will probably be a billion or less. It has happened before. Between the ice ages there were bottlenecks when there were only 2,000 people left. It’s happening again.”



