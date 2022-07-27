‘Like an adult day camp’: volunteer archeologists dig under historic Canton home

The team is led by George Comeau, curator and historian at the Canton Historical Society, who said that while “nothing extraordinary” has been found, the artifacts help tell the story of the house’s past inhabitants.

Over three days this week, a team of archeologists and local volunteers has been digging up boots, buttons, and bottles from the 8-by-8-foot room, which once served as a kitchen.

It started with a shoe. Now a 19th-century extension to Canton’s historic Tilden House is the site of a full-fledged archeological dig.

“We’re not the percipient witnesses,” Comeau said. “We are the folks who are sort of coming in as the history detectives to try to figure out ‘Why is this here, who owned it, what did it cost?’ ”

The Tilden House was built around 1725 by David Tilden, a settler from Scituate who wanted a quieter life for his family. It is now the oldest building in Canton’s National Historic District, with at least seven owners since then.

Comeau said restoration efforts began in the 1970s, although it picked up momentum in recent decades. In 2015, the city approved more than $400,000 to preserve the structure.

The current work was sparked by the discovery of three pairs of shoes in a crawl space under the room’s floorboards, which were removed during routine restoration work in November. Comeau said some early European settlers believed hiding shoes by doorways, windows, and chimneys could ward off evil spirits.

After finding the shoes, the historical society enlisted about a dozen volunteers to help with the excavation.

“It’s almost like an adult day camp,” he said. “When you pick up one of these items, you’re touching something someone 200 years ago held. I don’t think any of that is lost on the volunteers.”

On the first day of the dig, the team quickly found an “enormous amount of material” in the higher levels of the dirt, mostly household items, including more shoes, Comeau said. As the team went deeper, they uncovered older artifacts like Delft pottery, bottles of “home remedies,” and early tools likely crafted by Native Americans before colonization.

The exact ages of artifacts have not yet been determined, but they are being sent to the Public Archaeology Laboratory in Pawtucket, R.I., for analysis.

“That’s when the greatest picture comes into focus,” Comeau said. “We’re going to get a pretty good idea of the types of things that the families who lived in this house consumed, what they bought, how much money they had.”

The results are expected in September, Comeau said. In the meantime, the Canton Historical Society will determine which artifacts to keep and how best to display them.

“I’m a firm believer that preservation requires active participation,” Comeau said. “While the house is just a shell, it is the people that lived here that we’re most interested in.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.