Man charged in girlfriend’s death at Acadia National Park makes first court appearance following arrest in Mexico

Lester wore a red prison jumpsuit and a white mask on the lower half of his face as he sat beside one of his two attorneys on the Zoom call from Hancock County Jail. He did not enter a plea and spoke only in response to yes or no questions asked by the judge in Hancock County Superior Court in Ellsworth, Maine.

Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, is facing one count of “intentional or knowing murder” in the death of Nicole A. Mokeme, 35, a prominent advocate for Maine’s Black and Indigenous communities.

A man who was arrested in Mexico last week in connection with the hit-and-run death of his girlfriend at Acadia National Park made his initial appearance in a Maine courtroom via Zoom on Wednesday.

Lester was brought back to Maine Tuesday night and was taken to the jail, where he remained Wednesday. He was apprehended by Mexican authorities late on the night of July 18 in Cancun, Mexico, according to the US Marshals Service. Lester was wanted by Maine State Police on an arrest warrant issued June 21 in connection with Mokeme’s death.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, several witnesses told investigators that in the hours preceding Mokeme’s death, Lester had been acting erratically — drinking vodka and driving around a campus parking lot “fast and dangerously,” with music blaring.

During a group dinner June 18, Lester had behaved “appallingly,” a witness reported. Lester was intoxicated, the witness said, and “seemed pissed off.” Another witness who approached Lester in his vehicle said he “appeared drunk, with slow, slurred speech,” according to the affidavit.

One witness told investigators Lester had confided in him during the retreat that Mokeme “doesn’t like me anymore.”

Mokeme’s body was found on a paved walking path near the Schoodic Institute on the morning of June 19 with clear signs of trauma to her lower back and legs, the affidavit said. A detective found several black plastic pieces nearby “consistent with having come from a vehicle,” and tire tracks leading from the parking lot to the path where she was found.

An autopsy determined Mokeme had died of blunt force injuries, the affidavit said, and ruled her death a homicide.

Lester’s BMW was captured on a license plate reader in Canton, Mass., on June 19 at 3:50 p.m., the affidavit said. Cellphone location data tracked Lester’s phone to Warwick, R.I., on June 20 before the phone was believed to have been disposed of or given away, the affidavit said, because the device later began moving west. Plate readers captured Lester’s vehicle again in Columbia County, Ga., on June 20 and in Texas on June 21.

Lester’s court-appointed attorney, Steve Juskewitch, said his client deserves fair treatment by the court.

“We just hope that people will allow the process to work,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

