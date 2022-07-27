North Kingstown man sentenced to 4 years, pleads no contest to 3D printing ghost guns

Nicholas Dailey, 30, entered a plea of nolo contendere in Washington County Superior Court, to two counts of manufacture and possession of a ghost gun produced by a 3D printing process, the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

A plea of nolo contendere means the defendant neither accepts nor denies responsibility for the charges but agrees to accept punishment.

Ghost guns have been banned in Rhode Island since mid-2020.

At a hearing last week before Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg, the court sentenced Dailey to four years. He was ordered to serve one year at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston followed by a three-year suspended sentence.

“Our office has prosecuted nearly 50 cases where these untraceable firearms are being found in the hands of individuals involved in criminal activity,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha Wednesday in a statement provided by his office.

Neronha said ghost guns are fully operable firearms without serial numbers, which means they cannot be traced by law enforcement. Therefore, they are sought after by people “who value them for that very reason, and/or cannot pass a background check,” said Neronha.

In May 2021, officers from the Warwick Police Department received a tip that Dailey had ghost guns.

On May 4, 2021, officers conducted a traffic stop and found two loaded 17-round 9mm pistol magazines along with several spent 9mm shell casings in the defendant’s vehicle.

Officers noticed that the magazines did not have manufacturers markings on them and the material they were made from displayed a pattern of parallel lines consistent with markings of items printed with a 3D printer, court documents show.

During the traffic stop, according to the attorney general’s office, Dailey admitted to officers that he had two 3D printed handguns at his home in North Kingstown. The Warwick officers notified the North Kingstown Police department of the suspected ghost guns.

Detectives later arrived at Dailey’s home after they received consent to search it. In that search, they seized two complete 3D-printed ghost gun copies of a 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun. They also seized three defective 3D-printed Glock 17 frames, a 3D printer, a laptop, and a box of 9mm ammunition, according to the attorney general’s office.

The ghost guns were tested at the Rhode Island State Crime Laboratory and were determined to be “operable.”

Dailey later admitted to 3D printing copies of Glock 17 frames and magazines based on plans that he had “downloaded from the internet.” He also said he ordered gun parts that he used to complete these ghost guns.

Ghost guns “can be made with parts ordered on the internet, or as the case here, from a 3D printer in a person’s living room,” said Neronha. “There is no question that they are the gun of choice for many Rhode Island criminals, and present a clear threat to public safety.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.