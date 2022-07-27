Officials clarify police actions during fatal Worcester crash

“If the officers knew about the accident, they certainly would’ve gone directly there,” Sergeant Sean Murtha said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference broadcast by NBC Boston.

A teenage girl who was riding in the SUV was killed, and four other teens injured, when the vehicle struck two other cars at the intersection of Chandler and Main streets on Saturday night.

Worcester police on Wednesday pushed back on intense criticism that two officers turned away from a fatal crash on Main Street last week involving a stolen SUV the officers had observed and reported as speeding and driving erratically moments before the crash.

Police have not said if charges linked to the crash will be filed. One of the occupants of the SUV remains in critical condition while the three others are in stable condition, Murtha said.

Murtha went through the timeline of officers’ actions immediately before and after the crash in response to “stuff circulating on social media.”

Two officers pulled onto Main Street shortly before 10 p.m. with their lights on for “traffic safety” reasons, prompting the driver of a SUV, later determined by police to have been stolen on July 22, to speed away, Murtha said.

The officers reported to dispatch that the SUV was driving quickly and erratically, Murtha said. But they did not pursue it as they needed to retrieve a cruiser another officer had to leave in a lot on Main Street while they escorted a suspect to the hospital in an unrelated matter, Murtha said.

The officers were hailed by a passerby further down Main Street who reported the speeding SUV, he said.

After speaking with the passerby, the officers did a u-turn away from the crash, which had just occurred further down Main Street when the SUV ran a red light and plowed into two other cars. The officers retrieved the other cruiser as planned, Murtha said.

A nearby grocery store’s surveillance camera footage, obtained by the Telegram & Gazette, shows people running towards the crash site as the officers sit talking to the passerby on Main Street, prompting questions from the public as to why the officers turned away.

“People were saying that officer knew about the crash and intentionally turned and went in the opposite direction,” Murtha said. “That’s 100 percent false.”

The officers were unaware of the crash and did not hear it occur, Murtha said.

There is a bend and a rise in Main Street that prevented the officers from seeing the site of the crash, Sergeant James T. Foley said at the press conference.

An off-duty police officer working a detail on Main Street was among the first to respond to the crash, and the officers who had turned away arrived very shortly after, Murtha said.

Wednesday’s account marks a change from the police’s initial telling of the night. A statement released on Sunday said that officers had initially tried to pursue and pull over the SUV.

“This often happens. We get more reports; we clarify things as it comes out,” Murtha said.

