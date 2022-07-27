Providence to install 25 license plate cameras to fight crime in the city. Here’s what you need to know.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, Providence police chief Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., and Paré met at the safety complex to announce the deployment of the cameras as part of a pilot program.Flock Safety representative Josh Thomas also attended.

PROVIDENCE — The city is just “about 30 days” away from installing more than two dozen cameras that will capture images of cars and drivers’ license plates in order to fight crime, according to safety commissioner Steven M. Paré. While the police department said these cameras, owned and operated by the company Flock Safety, would help resolving cases, some residents and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island have raised privacy and civil liberties concerns.

Clements said the moment he heard of Flock Safety cameras, he was drawn to it, and spoke to colleagues in larger cities in the area to understand how the cameras worked. As in many major cities, car theft in Providence has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Providence agreed to participate in the pilot program in February, according to Axon Enterprises, a company that creates police technology and is paying for the program. In March, the ACLU of Rhode Island sent the city a four-page letter asking that the city reject use of the cameras.

“While the ACLU of Rhode Island certainly understands the importance of public safety, the approach to safer communities cannot and should not include the use of technologies – like these cameras – which raise serious privacy issues, carry the clear potential for expanded surveillance and discriminatory implementation, and operate with absolutely no statutory safeguards in place,” the letter read. “We urge you to reject the use of the cameras and to instead adopt an ordinance that will set standards for the deployment of any future law enforcement surveillance technology.”

Still, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced in May that Providence would be installing the cameras, and Clements signed the Flock contract on May 18. The Providence City Council has not yet vetted or approved the contract or the pilot program.

City councilors last week asked for a pause on the camera rollout until the council had an opportunity to review the department’s plans and proposed policy, and gather public input. But the Providence police are still moving forward with the program.

Clements acknowledged that residents may be skeptical, but defended the pilot program.

“The way in which we will use this and our policy is tight,” said Clements “It’s a great detection tool. It allows officers to free up their time instead of knocking on doors for hours at a time.” (You can read the policy below.)

The camera system is solar powered, and data storage is encrypted. Though the system is intended to capture footage of cars and license plates, Elorza said that they could also be used to help resolve existing criminal cases. He said the family of 15-year-old Ger’Vontae Tilson, who was shot and killed in the Silver Lake neighborhood late Saturday, has asked him when the city would integrate cameras to help fight crime.

Cranston already has 29 such cameras scattered across the city, but earlier this month, the Portsmouth Town Council unanimously voted to rescind its prior support for the implementation of Flock Safety surveillance camera systems. At the time, Hannah Stern, policy associate of the ACLU of Rhode Island, called it a “huge win for privacy rights.”

Pare says that he has received fewer than 65 emails from residents expressing civil liberties and privacy concerns, and Elorza said the city’s and police department’s policies will make sure those concerns “never materialize.” He added that the cameras could also serve as a deterrent, as the chances of getting caught committing a crime “are going to go up significantly because of this technology.”

The ACLU of Rhode Island issued a statement Wednesday following the mayor’s news conference, expressing its disappointment in the city moving ahead with the surveillance cameras despite not having any public hearings.

“As the manufacturers of this technology regularly tout more, and more expansive, ways of tracking people and their vehicles with this equipment, the dangers to fundamental privacy rights simply cannot be brushed away,” read the statement. “The way this technology is being deployed by Providence undercuts transparency and accountability. Such a grossly unregulated and deeply intrusive police surveillance system should be of concern to all who value privacy.”

Here’s what you need to know about Flock Safety devices in Providence.

What are Flock Safety cameras?

The cameras are Automatic License Plate Readers, or ALPR. The ALPR cameras capture computer-readable images of license plates, allowing law enforcement agencies to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars or cars connected to people suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

Do the cameras really have an effect?

A 2011 study conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum found that ALPRs used by police in Mesa, Arizona, resulted in “nearly three times as many hits for stolen vehicles and twice as many vehicle recoveries.”

What are the Flock Safety cameras capturing?

According to Flock Safety’s website, the cameras “take still images of cars passing through the lens (not video), and cannot follow or track vehicles once they leave the camera’s view.” The company says it “will never record names, phone numbers, or addresses and doesn’t mark specific locations of where people have been” and cannot not track locations of passersby. The company says the cameras can also collect “audio” and “contextual evidence” such as “screeching tires,” provide time stamps, identify unique features like roof racks and bumper stickers, and help police track how frequently a vehicle is in a location within a 30 day period.

What happens with the data?

Clements said the data is stored for 30 days, then are “purged” automatically by Flock. During those 30 days, the city of Providence owns the data, he said.

Flock cannot sell this data, Clements said, but the data can be shared with other police departments. Data from 29 cameras installed in Cranston are shared externally with police departments in Glocester, Pawtucket, Smithfield, and Woonsocket, as well as with the Massachusetts State Police, the New England State Police Information Network, and the Regional Organized Crime Information Center in Tennessee, among others.

How many Flock Safety cameras is Providence going to get and how much will they cost?

The Flock Safety cameras are being administered to the city for free as part of a one-year pilot program paid for by Axon Enterprises.

The contract, a copy of which was obtained by the Boston Globe, says that the 25 cameras would have cost the city $71,250 annually. That’s how much the city will pay per year if the program continues after the pilot is over.

Who is monitoring the cameras?

According to the Providence Police Department’s policy on the Flock Safety cameras, patrol officers are responsible for monitoring the cameras on their assigned beats, and the police communications center will also monitor the system. All hits received will sound an alert in the communications center. Alerts could include specific instructions to field personnel, such as “Stop only with probably cause and identity occupants.”

A Flock Safety license plate camera in a residential neighborhood. Flock Safety

Has the company responded to any privacy concerns outlined by critics?

Despite the privacy concerns raised in Rhode Island, Landley wrote on Flock’s website that the company has reviewed federal cases and found that capturing license plate data for a “limited time” is “clearly not a violation of privacy.”

“Legal scholars can argue all sides of these issues,” said Landley. “But at Flock, our perspective is that because license plates are public information owned by the state, and there is no personally identifiable information within the data we collect.”

“We understand the disparate impacts of the criminal justice system on historically marginalized communities,” he wrote. “There has also been much scholarship that shows that crime disproportionately impacts historically marginalized communities, particularly communities of color, and when we use objective evidence to solve crime and quickly clear cases, we actually benefit those same communities at a greater rate.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.