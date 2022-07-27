Small plane goes off runway at Cape Cod Airfield

A small airplane went off a runway at Cape Cod Airfield in Marston Mills Wednesday afternoon, and landed in trees and underbrush, according to fire officials.

Two people in the single-engine Cessna got out on their own and were walking around the plane when emergency crews responded at around 2:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Fire Department.

The plane was landing at the time of the crash, fire Capt. Brian Morrison said.