Small plane goes off runway at Cape Cod Airfield

A small airplane went off a runway at Cape Cod Airfield in Marston Mills Wednesday afternoon, and landed in trees and underbrush, according to fire officials.
Two people in the single-engine Cessna got out on their own and were walking around the plane when emergency crews responded at around 2:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Fire Department.
The plane was landing at the time of the crash, fire Capt. Brian Morrison said.
One person suffered a minor injury, but declined to be taken to a hospital. The plane was found at the end of runway 23, between the airfield and Race Lane. The plane was damaged but there didn’t appear to be any environmental impact, the release said.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it is investigating the crash.
