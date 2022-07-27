Someone polled Gina Raimondo for president

Newport Jazz Festival: Congrats to Rhode Map reader Erin Jones on winning the tickets. Thank you to everyone who submitted entries.

There has been plenty of speculation over the years that former R.I. governor and current US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo would one day run for president, but her name has almost always been left out of any polling data on hypothetical Democratic contenders.

Until now.

A new survey of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire shows Raimondo is polling at 0 percent among 16 potential candidates for 2024, and she was also at 0 percent as a second choice in that race.

Advertisement

The poll, which was conducted by the University of New Hampshire, showed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (17 percent) and President Joe Biden (16 percent) essentially tied at the top, with US Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Governor Gavin Newsom as the only other potential candidates getting at least 10 percent.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Raimondo wasn’t alone at the bottom.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker also polled at 0 percent. (Interestingly, Pritzker’s sister was commerce secretary under former president Barack Obama, and Raimondo talked with her before taking the same job with Biden.)

Raimondo has not publicly expressed interest in running for president, but her name is often floated by moderate voices in the party, and she’s built a reputation among both Democrats and Republicans as one of the strongest members of Biden’s cabinet.

As you would expect, her name recognition is quite low.

The UNH poll pegged her favorability among all New Hampshire voters at 5 percent and 26 percent found her unfavorable. But 61 percent said they didn’t know enough about her to have an opinion, which might have consultants salivating about her room for growth.

Advertisement

Digging in little further, registered Democrats had a 9 percent favorable view of Raimondo, with 11 percent choosing unfavorable. New Hampshire Public Radio listeners and CNN viewers showed Raimondo some love, each reporting a 13 percent favorable rating. She also checked in at 11 percent favorable with voters who have done postgraduate work.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.