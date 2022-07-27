Towns crack down on water use in Mass. as drought continues with no end in sight

More than 100 towns currently have mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use, according to data from the state Department of Environmental Protection. Many of those restrictions were put in place at the beginning of the summer or in the spring.

Last week, the US Drought Monitor reported that nearly the entire state was experiencing moderate or severe drought conditions. It’s part of a trend experts say we’ll see more of due to climate change.

Coming off a weeklong heat wave with no relief in sight, towns across eastern Massachusetts are implementing mandatory water restrictions as drought conditions choke the local water supply.

Advertisement

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Norton said it is difficult to predict when this drought will break. There’s no expectation for widespread rain in the coming days, said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“It all depends on how the jet stream moves over us,” Simpson said, noting that temperatures could again surpass 100 degrees next week. “We’re going right back into heat and humidity next week.”

David Boutt, professor of hydrology at the University of Massachusetts, said scientists haven’t linked this particular drought to climate change yet. But the data indicate that over the past several decades, drought has become more common in the region, even as Massachusetts has experienced more rainfall overall.

“We’ve gone from extremely wet years to really dry years,” he said. “When it’s wet it’s wet, when it’s dry it’s really dry.”

Zachary Zobel, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Falmouth, said amid climate change, rain is also more often arriving in huge downpours rather than consistently over the course of a few weeks.

“That’s not necessarily good for vegetation or the soil, because it can only absorb a certain amount of water at a time,” he said.

Advertisement

That probably won’t lead to long-term droughts like the ones seen in California, but can lead to shorter dry spells, Zobel said.

In addition to changing rainfall patterns, climate change is driving up temperatures in New England, and heat can speed up evaporation and leave soil parched. And without urgent action to curb greenhouse gas emissions, that trend is expected to become even more severe, said Zobel.

In Pembroke, water levels were so low on Sunday and Monday that it impacted water pressure in fire hydrants, raising concerns by public safety officials.

“It’s just a dangerous situation,” said Jason Viveiros, Pembroke’s fire chief.

Viveiros said the department would have had to bring its own tankers or rely on neighboring communities to supply water on Sunday and Monday. Fortunately, the town didn’t have a major fire on those days, and since then, hydrants’ water pressure has since improved, said William Chenard, Pembroke’s town manager.

Still, the current situation in Pembroke is “scary,” and other restrictions will be in place until further notice, he said.

The town levied an emergency water ban over the weekend, citing “severely low water levels,” low water pressure, and discolored water. Town officials are calling on residents to refrain from washing vehicles, watering grass, filling up swimming pools, or otherwise using water outdoors. Fines for violating the ban start at $50. The ban does not apply to people with private wells, which is about 25 percent of residents, Chenard said.

Advertisement

Ipswich’s select board on Monday night also established a ban on outdoor water use by all residents and businesses, as well as municipal facilities. Water pressure and flow have remained steady in Ipswich, and the restrictions should help keep it that way, said the town’s water director, Vicki Haleman.

“The demand has increased due to the heat and the dryness ... and if the drought is prolonged and the use continues to be high, we have to take steps to change behavior and sustain the water system throughout the drought,” Haleman said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Like in Pembroke, anyone caught violating Ipswich’s water ban could be charged a fine.

“We’ll give a warning and then issue fines if those people do not comply,” Haleman said. “Compliance this year has been better than in previous years, but due to the significant heat and lack of rain this year has been particularly challenging and concerning because the duration [of the drought] is unknown. So we really have to act quickly because the sources can decline as the conditions are prolonged.”

The ban in Ipswich applies to everyone, including those with private wells.

There are no restrictions currently in Boston, Worcester, or other cities and towns that are supplied by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, according to Ria Convery, a spokeswoman for MWRA. The Boston Fire Department said it hasn’t had any problems with fire hydrants in the city.

The water authority, which serves communities mostly in the Boston area but also supplies Chicopee and a couple of other central Massachusetts towns, pulls its water from Quabbin Reservoir and the Wachusett Reservoir, Convery said.

Advertisement

“Those are both in normal operating range for this time of year,” Convery said.

“We’re fortunate in our service area that the people who designed this system years ago made it so big,” she added. “But we can’t take it for granted and we keep urging our customers to conserve water.”

Wellesley is among the communities on the MWRA system, and water and sewer superintendent Bill Shaughnessy said the town enforces an odd-even system for outdoor water use that went into effect May 23. Homes on the even side of the street are allowed outdoor watering on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, while homes on the odd side are permitted on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, he said.

Shaughnessy said Wellesley College went on the town’s water system last year while it dealt with a treatment issue. The college went back to its private supply Wednesday morning, he said.

“It’s good news for them and good news for us,” Shaughnessy said.

Fairhaven has not yet implemented a mandatory water ban, but has had voluntary restrictions in place since July 18. Specifically, officials are asking residents to only water their lawns every other day, since home irrigation systems consume large quantities of water very quickly. To prevent quick evaporation, they also advise residents to refrain from watering during the hottest parts of the day.

Advertisement

Kristy Lavalette, principal office clerk at Fairhaven’s water department, said right now, water levels are not critically low.

“But I can definitely see it moving to mandatory, probably within the next week or so if we don’t get any rain,” she said.

Holliston implements water restrictions every year on May 1 to comply with its permit with the Charles River Watershed, asking residents to alternate when they care for their lawns and gardens. But over the weekend, the town increased its water restrictions, prohibiting the use of automated irrigation systems, which use more water than hand-held hoses.

Drought conditions are even harder to weather in Holliston because one of the town’s wells is currently offline due to the construction of a new water treatment plant, said Sean Reese, director of the town’s department of public works.

Even if rain does finally fall in the coming weeks, Reese said, it may not be enough to recharge the aquifer, he added, so the new restrictions will be in place “indefinitely.”

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.