Tractor trailer carrying bananas rolls over on I-290 exit ramp in Auburn

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated July 27, 2022, 14 minutes ago

A tractor trailer carrying bananas rolled over on an Interstate 290 exit ramp in Auburn Wednesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At 1:49 p.m., State Police tweeted that Exit 12 Auburn on I-290 East is closed to traffic and that police, Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the Auburn Fire Department are on scene.

No injuries have been reported, police said.


