Tractor trailer carrying bananas rolls over on I-290 exit ramp in Auburn

A tractor trailer carrying bananas rolled over on an Interstate 290 exit ramp in Auburn Wednesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At 1:49 p.m., State Police tweeted that Exit 12 Auburn on I-290 East is closed to traffic and that police, Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the Auburn Fire Department are on scene.
A TT carrying Bananas has rolled over on the exit ramp from Route 290 East to Exit 12 Auburn. Mass State Police are on scene along with MassDOT, Auburn Fire Dept. The ramp is currently closed to traffic. There are no reported injuries at this time.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 27, 2022
No injuries have been reported, police said.
