Worcester standoff ends peacefully after K-9 finds armed suspect hiding in closet

A 2 1/2 hour standoff at an apartment building in Worcester ended peacefully Wednesday after a K-9 found an armed suspect hiding in a closet, police said.
Edward Kloucek, 50, was arrested inside his unit at 5 East Kendall St., where officers arrived mid-morning to serve him with an arrest warrant for “serious felony charges,” Sergeant Sean Murtha said in an e-mail to the Globe.
After Kloucek refused to come out, residents of the building were evacuated as police attempted to negotiate with the suspect, Murtha said.
Police had reason to believe Kloucek had a gun, though he is not licensed to carry one, according to a police statement released Wednesday night.
Kloucek refused to speak with negotiators, and after 2 1/2 hours, SWAT Team members and a K-9 unit entered the building. K-9 Beebs signaled where Kloucek was hiding, Murtha said. Police arrested him and recovered a rifle from the apartment without shots being fired, Murtha said.
In addition to the warrant, Kloucek was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, intimidation of a witness, and being an armed career criminal level 3, according to the statement.
