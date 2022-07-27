Worcester standoff ends peacefully after K-9 finds armed suspect hiding in closet

A 2 1/2 hour standoff at an apartment building in Worcester ended peacefully Wednesday after a K-9 found an armed suspect hiding in a closet, police said.

Edward Kloucek, 50, was arrested inside his unit at 5 East Kendall St., where officers arrived mid-morning to serve him with an arrest warrant for “serious felony charges,” Sergeant Sean Murtha said in an e-mail to the Globe.

After Kloucek refused to come out, residents of the building were evacuated as police attempted to negotiate with the suspect, Murtha said.