Work stopped at Dorchester construction site where mobile crane tipped over

Work at a Dorchester residential complex where a truck-mounted crane tipped over was put on hold by the Inspectional Services Department for code violations while the search for the crane failure continues, an agency spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The crane mounted on a truck tipped over Tuesday at the project at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and East College Street as it was unloading pre-built trusses for the five-story mixed use building. The driver and workers on the site escaped without being injured, officials said.

Officials continue to investigate why the truck-mounted crane tipped over, said Lisa Timberlake, ISD spokeswoman.