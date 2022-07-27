fb-pixel Skip to main content

Work stopped at Dorchester construction site where mobile crane tipped over

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 27, 2022, 1 hour ago
Cameron Mongeon of C.J. Shaughnessy Crane Service worked from a bucket to secure a rigging to a tipped mobile crane at a construction site in Dorchester on Tuesday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Work at a Dorchester residential complex where a truck-mounted crane tipped over was put on hold by the Inspectional Services Department for code violations while the search for the crane failure continues, an agency spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The crane mounted on a truck tipped over Tuesday at the project at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and East College Street as it was unloading pre-built trusses for the five-story mixed use building. The driver and workers on the site escaped without being injured, officials said.

Officials continue to investigate why the truck-mounted crane tipped over, said Lisa Timberlake, ISD spokeswoman.

ISD has ordered a halt to construction given damage the crane did to the building, failing to comply with the construction supervisor permit for the project and for not having a clerk of the works assigned to the job site as required, Timberlake said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also investigating the incident, officials have said.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

