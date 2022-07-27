fb-pixel Skip to main content

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation,’ White House says

By The Associated PressUpdated July 27, 2022, 47 minutes ago
President Biden, on screen at left, listened as SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, right, speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Tuesday.Susan Walsh/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden’s physician.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.

In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

