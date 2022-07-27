Hulu to accept political ads according to Disney broadcast standards

“Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits” or other changes, “in alignment with industry standards,” the statement said.

In a statement, Hulu said that “after a thorough review,” Disney had decided to align Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the company’s sports and entertainment cable networks and the streaming service ESPN Plus.

The Disney-backed streaming service Hulu said Wednesday it will start accepting political ads with the same standards that the company uses for its cable networks, opening the door for issue advertising on controversial topics after Democratic groups attacked the company for rejecting ads on abortion and guns.

The statement did not specifically mention ads on guns or abortion, but such ads have previously run on other Disney-owned cable networks such as ESPN.

Democrats, angered by the rejection of two ads this month, organized a public pressure campaign on social media this week, asking supporters to denounce the Hulu policy. The protests were a top trending topic Tuesday on Twitter, with multiple accounts publicly announcing that they planned to cancel their service unless Hulu changed its policy.

Mosaic Communications, a Democratic advertising firm, announced in a news release Tuesday that it would stop buying candidate ads with Hulu until the policy changed. Julie Norton, a partner at the firm, said the Wednesday announcement appeared to resolve her concerns.

“It looks like they are trying to do the right thing at this point,” she said. “We certainly applaud them for moving in the right direction.”

The Washington Post reported Monday that Hulu has a policy against running content deemed controversial. Like other digital providers, it is not bound by the Communications Act of 1934, a law that requires broadcast television networks to provide politicians equal access to the airwaves.

Hulu has been shifting its approach to candidate advertising in recent weeks, after similar backlash from Democratic contenders. Suraj Patel, a congressional candidate in New York City, publicly protested the rejection of one of his ads, which mentioned gun violence, abortion, and climate change, and showed images of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Hulu, which had a more permissive ad policy for candidates than issues, first allowed him to run the ad after he replaced a reference to climate change and removed the images of violence outside the Capitol.

Then, on Monday, after the Post story ran, Hulu told his campaign that the version of the ad the company initially rejected would be allowed to run. A person familiar with the decision at Hulu, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said that Hulu had decided to accept the once-rejected ad before Monday, but had not communicated it to Patel.

Washington Post

One News America’s future in doubt

The future of One America News, which established itself as a powerful voice in conservative media by promoting some of the most outlandish falsehoods about the 2020 election, is in serious doubt as major carriers drop it from their lineups and defamation lawsuits threaten to drain its finances.

By the end of this week, the cable network will have lost its presence in some 20 million homes this year. The most recent blow came from Verizon, which will stop carrying OAN on its Fios television service starting Saturday. That will starve the network of a major stream of revenue: the fees it collects from Verizon, which counts roughly 3.5 million cable subscribers. In April, OAN was dropped by AT&T’s DirecTV, which has about 15 million subscribers.

OAN’s remaining audience will be small. The network will soon be available only to a few hundred thousand people who subscribe to smaller cable providers, such as Frontier and GCI Liberty, said Scott Robson, a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. OAN also sells its programming directly to users through its OAN Live and KlowdTV streaming platforms, but those products most likely provide a fraction of the revenue generated by traditional TV providers.

“I really think this is the death blow for the network,” Robson said.

In its statement announcing the termination of its OAN deal, Verizon said only that it had been “unable to reach an agreement to continue carrying One America News,” and made no mention of the public pressure campaigns it faced from activist groups like Media Matters, which had been calling on cable providers to drop the network. A company spokeswoman declined to comment further on Tuesday.

DirecTV also did not elaborate on its reasons for dropping OAN, saying in January that the move was part of a “routine internal review.” On Tuesday, the company referred to the January statement.

New York Times

Gaetz tweet turns into fund-raising boon for abortion rights teen

Days after being publicly insulted by Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, on Twitter, Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old abortion rights advocate, wrote him a tongue-in-cheek thank-you note on the platform.

“Dear Matt, Although your intentions were hateful, your public shaming of my appearance has done nothing but benefit me,” she wrote after his tweet about her spurred a load of harassment — as well as a flood of donations to her reproductive rights advocacy organization.

In just about a day, she’s helped raise approximately $115,000 for the nonprofit Gen Z for Change.

At a rally last weekend in Tampa, Gaetz had mocked abortion rights activists, calling them “disgusting” and overweight. Olivia Julianna, who uses her first name and middle name publicly because of privacy concerns, criticized the remarks on Twitter, noting the sex-trafficking allegations against Gaetz. In apparent retaliation, Gaetz then tweeted an image of her next to a news story that mentioned his comments from the rally.

That Gaetz tweet has been retweeted hundreds of times since and has triggered online attacks against the teen.

In response, Olivia Julianna announced a fund-raising campaign on behalf of Gen Z for Change, a 500-person youth-led group that says it seeks to create tangible change on “issues that disproportionately affect young people” and supports abortion rights.

“This is absolutely the most insane amount of donations we have had thus far from individuals, especially in such a short frame of time,” she said in an e-mail. “On a broader scale, this highlights the extreme power of social media mobilization, and it shows Republican politicians that their cheap attacks and political theater will no longer be tolerated.”

After his comments at the weekend rally at the conservative Turning Point USA Student Action Summit drew condemnation, Gaetz was asked by a reporter whether he believed that women who attended abortion rights rallies were “ugly and overweight,” and he doubled down on his comments. When asked what he had to say to people who were offended by those comments, he said: “Be offended.”

Gaetz is an ally of former president Donald Trump and was first elected to Congress in 2016, representing a district in the Florida Panhandle, an area that has voted heavily Republican in recent decades. He has expressed opposition to abortion and abortion rights advocates, and this month voted against two bills aimed at ensuring access to abortion. In May, Gaetz drew criticism for saying that those protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade are “overeducated, under-loved millennials.”

“I would like Matt Gaetz to know he picked the wrong activist” to start a fight with, Olivia Julianna said.

The donations will be split among 50 abortion funds, with the goal of widening access to abortion services, birth control, contraceptives, among other reproductive health care services, she said.

Olivia Julianna grew up as a queer Latina in a small conservative rural Texas community. “I’ve been mocked, ridiculed, and harassed for most of my life. I will not tolerate that kind of behavior anymore,” she said.

Washington Post