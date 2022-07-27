Obama is out with his book and music lists for the summer. See his picks here.

Obama has been consistent about releasing some of his favorite hits for years, a tradition he first kicked off during his time in the White House . At times, he’s even shared them while enjoying a visit to Martha’s Vineyard .

The former president on Tuesday released his fine-tuned lists of books he’s been diving into and songs he’s been playing on repeat recently — all curated for the summer season.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama tweeted this week.

The selections span generations, genres, and even continents. Some artists and authors featured on the lists also boast local academic connections, including singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, who recently graduated from Harvard Divinity School, and author Hanya Yanagihara, who attended Smith College.

Rogers, who was featured in heavy rotation in the playlist shared by both former first lady Michelle Obama and her husband in 2019, with her song, “Burning,” once again reacted to seeing that her new track, “That’s Where I Am,” made the cut this year.

“Respectfully, I love you,” she said in a tweet, which was followed by a second message that included a heart and teary-eyed emoji.

Country artist Maren Morris, whose song, “The Furthest Thing,” was selected, also expressed excitement about being featured, tweeting out a series of exclamation points.

Yascha Mounk, a writer who received his PhD from Harvard University, replied to Obama’s list of current reads by thanking him for the “great honor” of including his book, “The Great Experiment.”

“‘The Great Experiment’ was deeply inspired by your political vision — by your ability to name the bad in the world while insisting that our actions can make it a better place,” Mounk tweeted. “I am deeply honored that this book spoke to you.”

Other artists included familiar favorites like Beyoncé and her song “Break My Soul,” and Drake and Rihanna’s track “Too Good” — a bop he’s apparently been unable to get enough of for a few summers now. Bruce Springsteen, who has both a podcast and a book out with the former president, also made this year’s playlist with “Dancing in the Dark.”

Oldies like “Blue in Green” by Miles Davis and “I Can’t Get Next to You” by Al Green were also selected.

Obama’s list of books offered an equally diverse range.

“I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far. What have you been reading this summer?” he tweeted.

His picks this year include novels like “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel; “Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks” by Chris Herring (a title Obama picked specifically for “hoops fans”); and “Why We’re Polarized,” a nonfiction selection by New York Times journalist Ezra Klein.

Take a look at what Obama has come up with for this summer:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.