Avoiding the hard work necessary to retain nurses

The Boston Globe editorial, “Nurses are in short supply. The Legislature can do something about it” (Opinion, July 22) does not reflect my four decades of experience at the bedside in Massachusetts.

There is no denying that we are in a crisis with regard to front line health-care staff — nurses in particular. We talk about burnout, but that term doesn’t accurately describe what is happening across the Commonwealth and across the country, because as many studies and experts have pointed out, burnout puts the focus on the individual rather than the system that has created the problem. And this editorial, encouraging a policy championed by those who have mismanaged our current system, misses the mark.