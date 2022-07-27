Avoiding the hard work necessary to retain nurses

The Boston Globe editorial, “Nurses are in short supply. The Legislature can do something about it” (Opinion, July 22) does not reflect my four decades of experience at the bedside in Massachusetts.
There is no denying that we are in a crisis with regard to front line health-care staff — nurses in particular. We talk about burnout, but that term doesn’t accurately describe what is happening across the Commonwealth and across the country, because as many studies and experts have pointed out, burnout puts the focus on the individual rather than the system that has created the problem. And this editorial, encouraging a policy championed by those who have mismanaged our current system, misses the mark.
The Nurse Licensure Compact will do nothing to stabilize the nursing workforce in Massachusetts. But health care executives know this. This helps them avoid doing the hard work of actually making improvements that will retain the nurses we have.
Despite the overwhelming difficulty of the past two and a half years, we still have people who want to be nurses. In fact, we have more licensed nurses in Massachusetts today than we did in 2019. Rather than endorsing a policy supported by executives, we should be focusing on what is causing these nurses to leave the bedside and what will bring them back.
Donna Kelly-Williams
President, Massachusetts Nurses Foundation
Former president, Massachusetts Nurses Association