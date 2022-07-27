Boston’s heat wave demonstrates climate change injustice

Environmental justice can seem like an abstraction or a slogan until you read Kate Selig’s powerful article on the daily struggles of Chinatown residents during the heat wave. (“Stranded on a heat island, no rescue in sight,” Page A1, July 24). It is wrenching to read how 70-something Laiying Yan carries buckets of ice up four flights to cool the air in her stifling single occupancy room. But she’s not alone: We learn that temperatures in treeless Chinatown rise 10 degrees above the city’s norm, while a third of its inhabitants live below the poverty line. The inequalities reflected in the article are appalling. Housing opportunities, greenspace, working conditions, all are far below the standards so many of us enjoy. Like most of the world’s poor, Yan is not the source of our disrupted climate. Where is the justice that would bring her and millions like her some measure of relief?

