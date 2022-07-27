At 70, Bill Belichick is still fueled by his competitive drive and his love of football

There have been a lot of “welcome backs” for Belichick, the dean of NFL coaching. This is officially No. 23 as head coach of the Patriots, which in this age of constant turnover and disposability is reason enough to take note. Seeing the coach stalk the practice fields with such purpose — demonstrating techniques, consulting with assistant coaches — it’s easy to forget he celebrated his 70th birthday back in April.

Bill Belichick concluded his morning question-and-answer session Wednesday at Gillette Stadium with a chipper, “Good to go here? Welcome to camp.”

Welcome back, indeed — a simple greeting, but one that tells a story all its own, this streak of longevity, dedication, and skill that while giving no indication of ending anytime soon is worthy of recognition each and every time it starts up again. While players pass through the hallways year in and year out, from entrenched veteran starters guaranteed of their place on the roster to hopeful, hard-working nonroster invitees doing anything they can to hang on, Belichick returns to guide them.

Uninterested in sitting on the achievements of his past, where a coaching-record six Lombardi Trophies sit on the shelf, with laser-eyed focus on the goals of his future, where another title always beckons, Belichick remains a fascinating figure, a man who would love nothing more than to add another title with Mac Jones in the pocket where Tom Brady used to be, yet one who is loathe to reveal any of the emotion that fuels that motivation.

If the question, then, is what keeps him going, even those who have been around him for more than a decade have trouble answering it.

“I certainly don’t want to attempt to put myself in his head space,” Patriots captain Matthew Slater said as camp opened, “but I’ve had the great fortune of being around Coach for a long time now and what I see in him is just a passion to pursue excellence in an area that he loves.”

So that’s it? A pure love of football?

“Without question. He loves this game,” Slater said. “He loves the history of the game, he loves everything that goes into this game. He has a great deal of respect for it.

“When you love something, you stay motivated to pursue it, to pour into it, to continue to evolve, to continue to approach it with a great sense of gratitude and of urgency. I think it’s his love for the game that compels him.”

But love without results would remain unrequited, so there has to be more, right?

“I think, like anybody in this game, it’s his competitive nature,” fellow captain Devin McCourty said. “We love competing. I know seeing guys when they stop playing, stop coaching, they find other things to be competitive in. I can’t speak for him, but I’m sure the competitiveness, the chance to be here, working with his sons every day, all that plays a role in him still coaching.”

Slater agreed: “Obviously, he’s a competitor at heart. He wants to continue to go out and coach smart, tough, physical football teams. What a blessing for him at age 70 to be able to be healthy enough to do it, both physically, mentally, and emotionally. Just to have the opportunity, I’m sure he’d tell you he’s grateful for it because there’s not very many people able to do it for the amount of time he’s done it.

“I’ve learned just by watching him. You talk about commitment to craft, avoiding complacency, he embodies that better than anyone I’ve been around as a professional. HIs tireless pursuit of excellence is inspiring in a lot of ways.”

Any statistical measure from the voluminous lists of records Belichick owns proves that excellence. The eight total Super Bowl rings, with two pre-Patriot ones as an assistant coach with the Giants. The 290 regular-season wins and 31 more in the playoffs. His three NFL Coach of the Year awards.

Yet there is no doubt that the story line changed after Brady left for Tampa Bay, and changed again when Brady won a Super Bowl without his partner-in-coach by his side. A Bradyless Belichick has not done the same, but he seems more than content, motivated, and happy to keep on trying.

There he was Tuesday, heaping praise on Jones, the second-year quarterback who has inspired Belichick to redouble his commitment to working with the offense (a decision also made on the basis of Josh McDaniels’s exit to Vegas). So stark in its contrast to the historical reticence Belichick has shown toward praising his quarterback, it left veteran lineman Trent Brown laughing, “Maybe he’s getting a little soft in his old age.”

Maybe. But no less determined. His first post-Brady year ended at 7-9, but amid a pandemic, and with a depleted roster and a recycled Cam Newton, that was about the best that could be expected. Last season, after handing the reins to the rookie Jones, a 10-7 record with a playoff appearance spoke to improvement. A blowout wild-card loss to the Bills spoke to how much more is needed, but that’s what Belichick enjoys most.

“We all need to work ourselves into the position that we need to be in to compete and to perform well in the National Football League, and certainly none of us are there yet,” Belichick said. “No coaches, no players, nobody. We all have a lot of work to do. That’s what training camp is for.”

Welcome back.

