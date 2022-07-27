Ace Jacob deGrom looks ready to return to Mets

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner would likely return to the Mets early next week in Washington. If he pitches Monday or Tuesday, he would be lined up on full rest to make a start in a potentially pivotal five-game series Aug. 4-7 at home against defending World Series champion Atlanta — although the NL East leaders have not committed to that timeline.

“The plan right now if everything progresses well is to pitch for us next time,’’ Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “But that could change by what we hear tomorrow or the next day.”

Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched four innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, finishing strong after a shaky start in what’s expected to be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York’s rotation.

“We’ll see where we slot that out,” Showalter said. New York entered Wednesday with a two-game edge in the division over the Braves.

Sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom gave up four runs on a pair of homers and threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes. He struck out six — twice fanning Kansas City All-Star catcher Salvador Perez — and walked three in a game.

“It was good to see him get to almost 70 pitches. That was a good sign,” Showalter said. “We’ll get arms around it here in the next day or so, but we hope that his next outing’s with us. We’ll see.”

Last week, Showalter said if deGrom needed another rehab start after this one, then that’s what the team would do. He said deGrom is well aware of what it takes to be ready to pitch in the majors.

The righthander hasn’t appeared in a big league game since July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then went down late in spring training this year with the scapula injury.

He’s made four minor league rehab starts totaling 12 innings, two at Class A St. Lucie and two with Syracuse. He’s allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits with 21 strikeouts and four walks, hitting 100 miles per hour on the radar gun even in his first outing.

He threw a 60-pitch simulated game in Florida during the All-Star break, then a side session Sunday at Citi Field in New York. The simulated game was pushed back two days after deGrom experienced minor shoulder soreness.

The only hits deGrom gave up Wednesday were a solo homer to Brewer Hicklen and a three-run drive to Drew Waters that sandwiched consecutive walks and two strikeouts in the second inning against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Then deGrom struck out Perez, who’s rehabbing a thumb injury, for the second time and retired his final seven batters.

“His arm felt really good,” Showalter said.

Trout handling back problem

Mike Trout appreciated all the support he received Wednesday after the Los Angels Angels’ head trainer revealed the three-time AL MVP had a “rare” spinal condition that could affect him for the rest of his career.

Even if Trout thought the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

“I think he meant that I have to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to keep it from coming back,” Trout said after watching his Angels beat the Kansas City Royals, 4-0, to clinch their first series win in nearly a month.

“I’m appreciative of all the prayer requests,” he added, “but my career is not over.”

Trout left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms, then went on the injured list a week later with what was called rib cage inflammation.

On Wednesday, Angels trainer Mike Forstad revealed it to be a rare spinal condition, saying it’s something Trout ‘’has to manage not just through the rest of the season.”

“I got back and my phone was blowing up: ‘My career is over,’” Trout said, smiling at the absurdity of the overreactions he’d been seeing online. “It’s just rare for a baseball player. I just have to stay on top of it.”

The Angels have had no discussions about shutting him down.

Holliday gets $8.19 million bonus

Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles, getting an $8.19 million signing bonus. Holliday, 18, is a slick fielding shortstop with a potent swing from the left side. He batted .685 with 29 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 79 RBIs as a senior for Stillwater High in Oklahoma. He also stole 30 bases and scored 74 runs …The Texas Rangers signed fourth-round pick Brock Porter, giving a $3.7 million bonus to the high school pitcher who was their second selection in last week’s draft … Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and the host Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins, 10-4, to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders … Janson Junk pitched five-plus innings of four-hit ball for the visiting Angels, earning his first major league win and watching the Los Angeles bullpen shut down the Kansas City Royals the rest of the way in a 4-0 victory … Jose Rojas homered after the Arizona Diamondbacks scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning, extending the visiting San Francisco Giants’ losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 win … Recent arbitration decisions and settlements have lifted Major League Baseball’s average salary by 6 percent from the start of the 2021 season to $4,415,275, according to a study by the Associated Press.

