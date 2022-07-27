Bill Belichick is thrilled with Mac Jones, and isn’t afraid to say it

It’s just a little strange this time. Jones is downplaying the hype that was created by, of all people, his own head coach.

“I just have to go out there and do what I’ve always done, which is compete and compete against myself,” Jones said Wednesday at the start of his second NFL training camp. “It’s Year 2, but at the same time it’s still football. That’s the important part to realize.”

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones won a national championship at Alabama, was taken in the first round of the NFL draft, and led the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie. He knows all about hype, and how to deflect it.

Bill Belichick — he of “do your job” and “it is what it is” and “we’re taking things one day at a time” — was effusive in his praise of Jones on a media call Tuesday.

Jones’s work ethic: “Tremendous.” His improvement: “Dramatic.” His offseason work: “Significant.”

“He’s starting it from a much, much higher point this year than where he started last year,” Belichick said. “I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he is than he was a year ago.”

Belichick also complimented Jones for being “self-aware” in being able to identify his weaknesses, and easier to coach because of how well he knows the system now.

“We’re just a lot further ahead in the conversation,” Belichick said. “The plays that we talk about, or concepts that we talk about, Mac’s already done before.

“He might’ve had some of the same questions last year, but without really having the full knowledge that he has this year, and so he’s just a lot further along in the conversation. And we have a much better feel of what he can do and what his strengths are and how to try to play into those.”

Belichick’s glowing comments proffer an interesting question: Why?

This public display of respect and affection is not common from Belichick, particularly when dealing with a second-year player. This is the same coach who once said, “We’re not talking about open-heart surgery here,” after Tom Brady won an AFC Championship game with his thumb practically dangling off his hand. When asked if he felt appreciated by the Patriots, Brady famously pleaded the fifth.

Mac Jones (right) called out a play at Wednesday's workout as assistant coach Matt Patricia (left) and Bill Belichick looked on. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Belichick has certainly praised players in the past, but usually it’s for those who need a little confidence boost — like, say, Cam Newton in 2020, when he was fighting to establish himself as the starter and team leader.

Jones, though, does not come across as someone in need of positive reinforcement. He oozes a quiet confidence, and in his second season, he has become the clear alpha on offense, leading celebrations with his teammates and running Wednesday’s practice with the confidence of a veteran.

“He definitely brings a lot of swagger to the table, and we love it,” offensive tackle Trent Brown said.

So why did Belichick feel the need to inflate Jones’s ego Tuesday? A few theories stand out.

One is that Belichick, obviously, is heavily invested in Jones, his final legacy piece. Belichick will go down as one of the greatest coaches in history, but his detractors can always point to his lack of success without Brady.

Belichick also has taken a beating the last couple years over the breakup with Brady, particularly with Brady winning a Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers. The way to salvage that decision is if Jones develops into a franchise quarterback. Belichick’s praise of Jones may be his way of defending himself and pointing out to critics that he found another franchise quarterback (and on his first attempt).

Brown offered another theory.

“Maybe he’s getting a little soft in his old age,” Brown quipped.

There could be something to that. Belichick is 70, and he has things pretty good. He has six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, both sons on his staff, and more money than he knows what to do with. Perhaps he tired of being grumpy all the time.

Another possibility: Perhaps Belichick is buttering up Jones for a contract negotiation that could happen in two years?

Perhaps Belichick is fighting back against the perception created by Brady and Rob Gronkowski that he is unappreciative and joyless.

Or, maybe, Belichick is just telling the truth.

Jones really does look more comfortable and confident this year. He does seem to be in better shape. He does seem to do everything the coaches ask him to do. His teammates do seem drawn to him.

Last year, Jones was just a kid competing with Newton for the starting job. Now Jones is The Man.

“He’s definitely more commanding than he was last year. He’s not timid at all,” Brown said. “I think he feels more comfortable, and he understands that this is his team.”

Jones seems to be cut from just the cloth that Belichick wanted. Jones bristled at the notion that this offseason was easier for him after the grind of 2021, which included the pre-draft process and a long rookie season.

“You obviously have a life, but at the end of the day, my life is football,” Jones said. “We’re constantly thinking about football, thinking about the next year and what we have in store.”

What coach doesn’t love to hear that from his young quarterback? Belichick and the Patriots will never have to put a “homework clause” in Jones’s contract, the way the Cardinals did with Kyler Murray. Belichick doesn’t have to worry about video games or Netflix getting in the way of Jones’s study habits.

“That’s what I’ve learned, is it’s a job,” Jones said. “The NFL is a total business. It’s all about having that championship mind-set and coming to work every day.”

Jones knows that he still has a lot to prove. But Belichick is thrilled with his young quarterback, and he’s not afraid to say it.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.