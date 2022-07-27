David Ortiz launching his own line of cannabis products

The first product will be available later this week: pre-rolled blunts called “Sweet Sluggers,” which are described by Revolutionary Clinics as “filled with the finest flower containing Ortiz’s choice strains like Black Mamba #7, Lava Cake #7, Motorbreath #15 and Bootylicious #4.

Ortiz, the former Red Sox slugger who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame over the weekend, is enough of a cannabis aficionado to put his name behind a new line of curated “Papi Cannabis” products from Rev Farms.

Big hits from Big Papi are back, with a twist, thanks to a new line of David Ortiz-branded cannabis products.

They contain flavorful terpenes, high THC content, and are rolled in non-tobacco blunt wrappers produced with tea leaves and hemp, according to a news release from Rev Brands.

In the release, Ortiz explains that he turned to cannabis to deal with stress, physical aches and pains, and anxiety.

”Once I embraced the flow of the flower everything changed,” said Ortiz. “Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress, and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits.”

Ortiz does not sound fond of rolling his own.

”I personally prefer pre-rolled blunts and these ones are special to me because I was able to work with my daughter Alexandra on the colorful artwork for the packaging,” said Ortiz. “I love that we were able to incorporate her design.”

Additional products in the works include hash-oil infused pre-rolled blunts.The release goes on to say Ortiz hopes to have some of his products produced in his native Dominican Republic, including a “one-hitter made of hand-carved GuayacanWood.” Proceeds from the one-hitter will be given back to the “community,” according to the release.

