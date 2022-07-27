Despite Bobby Dalbec’s best efforts to lift the team, Red Sox still find a way to lose second straight to Guardians

The Red Sox, as is their habit this month, found another way to lose on Wednesday night. Josh Naylor’s solo home run in the ninth inning off Tanner Houck gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory.

Three errors by first baseman Franchy Cordero led to three runs for the Guardians.

The fading Sox, at 49-50, are under .500 for the first time since June 4. They have lost seven of eight, 11 of 12 and 15 of their last 19 games.

The Sox are 6-17 this month, allowing an average of 7.2 runs per game.

Bobby Dalbec was 2 for 3 with two home runs and a season-high five RBIs for the Sox. It was not enough.

The Sox carried a 6-5 lead into the eighth inning with John Schreiber on the mound. Leadoff hitter Nolan Jones grounded to first. Cordero made the initial play but carelessly flipped the ball over Schreiber’s head and into the home dugout.

The crowd of 32,919 groaned. Cordero has committed seven errors at first base over only 299 innings.

With one out, Myles Straw lined a sinker to the gap in right for an RBI double.

Houck (5-4) started the ninth and got one out before falling behind Naylor, 2 and 0. His next pitch, a slider, was belted over the Green Monster for his 14th homer.

The Guardians retired the final seven Sox hitters in order. Enyel De Los Santos (2-0) was the winner with Emmanuel Clase getting his 21st save.

There were nine runs, 13 hits and four errors over the first four innings. The Guardians emerged with a 5-4 lead.

The festivities got underway in the top of the second inning when Franmil Reyes doubled off Nate Eovaldi and went to third on a single by Owen Miller.

Jones followed with a ground ball to the right side that Cordero misplayed, picked up and threw into the Red Sox dugout.

The double error allowed Reyes to score and put runners at first and second.

Austin Hedges grounded out, scoring Miller. Straw then doubled to center and Jones scored.

The Sox came back with two in the bottom of the inning off Cal Quantrill. Cordero walked with two outs and Dalbec’s first homer was to left field.

Poor defense bit the Sox again in the fourth inning. Jones led with a double. Hedges’s bunt was fielded by Eovaldi, who had a play at third but dropped the ball. No error was charged.

Stephen Kwan doubled to score Jones and send Hedges to third, Amed Rosario’s single gave Cleveland a 5-2 lead.

Undeterred, the Sox scored twice in the bottom of the inning. Christian Vazquez singled ahead of a double into the left-field corner by Cordero.

Vazquez tried to score on the play when Kwan misplayed the ball. He should have been out by 10 feet but the throw from Rosario, the shortstop, skipped past Hedges.

Cordero ended up at third and scored on Dalbec’s fly ball to right field.

Eovaldi allowed five runs [three earned] on nine hits over six innings but retired eight of the last nine batters he faced to keep the Sox close.

That paid off in the sixth inning when Dalbec’s two-run homer to center field knocked Quantrill out of the game and gave the Sox a 6-5 lead.

With Cordero on first, Dalbec crushed a high cutter that carried into the bleachers for his 10th home run.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.