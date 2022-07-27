Game 99: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

All signs pointed to Tuesday’s game with Cleveland being a good night for the Red Sox. The evening began with a pregame ceremony honoring David Ortiz, followed by the players taking the field in their Nike City Connect uniforms, in which they had been 6-0 this season.
While the ceremony delivered, the Sox did not, dropping an 8-3 decision to fall back into last place in the American League East.
The Sox will look to climb above .500 when the series resumes Wednesday and will send Nate Eovaldi to the mound. Cleveland will counter with Cal Quantrill.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
GUARDIANS (49-47): TBA
Pitching: RHP Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.75 ERA)
RED SOX (49-49): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-3, 4.30 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Guardians vs. Eovaldi: Andrés Giménez 3-7, Austin Hedges 1-6, Luke Maile 0-2, Josh Naylor 0-2, José Ramírez 3-14, Franmil Reyes 3-7, Amed Rosario 0-7, Myles Straw 2-8
Red Sox vs. Quantrill: Xander Bogaerts 1-3, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-2, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-3, Jarren Duran 0-7, J.D. Martinez 3-9, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Alex Verdugo 3-9, Christian Vázquez 2-3
Stat of the day: Christian Vazquez is 6-for-18 with four RBIs in five games after the All-Star break.
Notes: Eovaldi is 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA in his career against the Guardians, but the last time the 32-year-old won against Cleveland was on Aug. 13, 2015. … Bogaerts has multiple hits in 7 of his last 14 games and is batting .380 with a .426 OBP and .906 OPS over the span (19-for-50, five doubles, three walks, and one hit-by-pitch). … This will be Quantrill’s second start of the season against the Red Sox. On June 24, the righthander gave up two runs in five innings in a no-decision. In his career, Quantrill, 27, is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in three starts against the Red Sox. He will be appearing in his 100th MLB game, and he’s won three straight starts. For July, he is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA.
