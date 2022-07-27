Game 99: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

All signs pointed to Tuesday’s game with Cleveland being a good night for the Red Sox. The evening began with a pregame ceremony honoring David Ortiz, followed by the players taking the field in their Nike City Connect uniforms, in which they had been 6-0 this season.

While the ceremony delivered, the Sox did not, dropping an 8-3 decision to fall back into last place in the American League East.

The Sox will look to climb above .500 when the series resumes Wednesday and will send Nate Eovaldi to the mound. Cleveland will counter with Cal Quantrill.