Lowell approves sale of LeLacheur Park, hoping this could open door for return of Red Sox-affiliated minor league baseball

In addition to purchasing the former home of the now defunct Lowell Spinners — the Red Sox’ Short-A minor-league affiliate of 24 years through the 2019 season — for $1 million, UMass also pledged at least $3 million more in the short term to bring the stadium up to NCAA standards to host UMass-Lowell baseball games.

The eventual return of Red Sox-affiliated minor-league baseball to Lowell moved one small step forward on Tuesday, when the city council approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority.

There is an understanding that another $3 to $4 million will be necessary for more upgrades, but the initial round of funding should bring LeLacheur Park up to Division 1 standards by next summer.

Bringing the stadium up to Major League Baseball’s newly mandated standards for minor-league facilities would require substantially more — an estimated $30-40 million.

That outlay, however, is not on the immediate horizon, with the Red Sox not having, at this time, a minor-league affiliate to move to Lowell.

There are other scenarios where professional baseball could be played at LeLacheur before a Red Sox team arrives — if it arrives — and that would be via an unaffiliated independent team from a league like the Atlantic League. Perhaps the two teams could even co-exist, flip-flopping home schedules so the stadium is in use virtually every day over the course of a summer.

“This is an incredible opportunity to work with a partner like UMass, especially UMass-Lowell,” said Tom Golden, Lowell city manager. “My fingers are always crossed that whatever improvements come to the stadium will bring vibrancy to our downtown, and I’m excited to bring more people downtown.”

In a US House of Representatives federal funding bill earlier this year, $750,000 is earmarked for LeLacheur improvements.

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), whose district includes Lowell, has been vocal about making the Spinners’ absence a brief one.

“(Tuesday night’s vote) by the Council gets us one critical step closer to the long overdue return of professional baseball to the City of Lowell,” said Trahan in a press release. “I applaud the Councilmembers, Mayor (Sokhary) Chau, and City Manager Golden for their tireless work on this transfer and for their partnership in the effort to return Red Sox-affiliated baseball to our city.”

In the agreement, which was passed unanimously, UMass Building Authority will purchase the facility as-is, with a commitment to spend $3 million over five years on correcting any current building code violations and “for the general improvements, maintenance and upkeep of the Property.”

The agreement stipulates that the name “LeLacheur” will continue to be attached to the ballpark, with the parties agreeing on ‘‘UMass Lowell LeLacheur Park” or a similar name. Edward A. LeLacheur was a state representative instrumental in getting the ballpark built.

Lowell will retain use of the ballpark for its annual Fourth of July celebration, Lowell High School commencement ceremonies and up to three more events.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.