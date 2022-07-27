Patriots owner Robert Kraft a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 class

The Hall of Fame induction process for a non-player is selective – only one coach/contributor will be chosen to advance to the final selection committee for consideration in the 2023 class.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the longtime Patriots owner is one of 12 finalists for 2023 enshrinement, as decided by the hall’s coach/contributor committee. On Aug. 23, the committee will reconvene to discuss the finalist candidates.

Kraft joins Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, and John Wooten as coach/contributor finalists. He and Modell are the only two candidates up for the honor as team owners. Kilroy was general manager of the Patriots from 1979-1982 and vice president from 1983-1993.

Kraft’s resumé is built on his time in New England, where the Patriots have appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won six since he bought the franchise in 1994.

Also on Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Randy Gradishar, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, and Everson Walls comprise the 12-player finalist group selected by the seniors committee. To qualify, these players must have played their last NFL game no earlier than the 1996 season.