Patriots training camp report: On the opening day, Mac Jones was a clear fan favorite

As Jones jogged across the field shortly after 9 a.m. for the first training camp practice of 2022, the first of many rounds of applause was heard. With every completed pass, be it during individual or team drills, the congregation would erupt.

From the moment Mac Jones arrived on scene Wednesday (only cornerback Terrance Mitchell beat him up the stairs), the crowd on the back fields at Gillette Stadium showed its adulation for the second-year Patriots signal-caller.

FOXBOROUGH — They were jonesing for their quarterback.

Finally, after about two hours and as Jones wrapped up his post-practice chat with reporters, a fan bellowed, “I love you, Mac!” Jones stopped mid-answer, giggled, and replied, “Thank you!”

A day after drawing high praise from coach Bill Belichick for his offseason approach and advancement, Jones showed off his quick release and accuracy during a session that featured just a handful of competitive periods.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: S Jabrill Peppers (PUP), P Jake Bailey (nonfootball illness), CB Myles Bryant (nonfootball injury), RB James White (PUP), C David Andrews (PUP), OL Chasen Hines (nonfootball injury), and OL Andrew Stueber (nonfootball injury).

Only Bailey and Stueber were not spotted at some point. Rookie RB Pierre Strong spent his time with the group of players working/rehabbing on the lower fields.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Helmets and sweats. Per the CBA, full pads won’t come on until Monday.

TOP PLAYS

▪ New WR DeVante Parker had a number of nice catches in both half-speed and competitive periods. His best came on a throw from Jones into the corner of the end zone with Mitchell in coverage. Parker hyped up the fans following the grab.

▪ CB Jalen Mills had a pass breakup on another Jones-to-Parker attempt, and the Green Goblin also signaled to the bleachers and was greeted by cheers.

▪ Jones’s end zone fade to Nelson Agholor was a thing of beauty; Malcolm Butler had no chance to defend. Jones sprinted to the end zone to give his receiver a jump-bump.

Coach Bill Belichick goes over something with receiver Tyquan Thornton. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Joejuan Williams intercepted a Brian Hoyer pass intended for Tre Nixon.

▪ Kendrick Bourne snagged consecutive end zone passes from Jones and performed a spike that would have made Gronk proud.

▪ Rookie Tyquan Thornton had back-to-back nifty catches from Hoyer. The first was a dive across the middle of the end zone. The second was along the sideline in the end zone and may have been out of bounds.

▪ Jones’s rollout and zip to Damien Harris for a touchdown was the final play of the day, and the entire defense dropped to do pushups at the end.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Though contact is forbidden until Monday, the linemen, linebackers, and tight ends wore “Guardian Caps” over their helmets. Part of a new safety initiative by the NFL, the soft-shell cap features a waffle design and is designed to absorb impact and reduce head injuries.

▪ Similar to minicamp, Trent Brown was stationed at left tackle and Isaiah Wynn at right tackle, which is the opposite of last season.

▪ Robert Kraft arrived at practice with Bourne.

▪ Agholor, Bourne, Nixon, Williams, Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Kristian Wilkerson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Jahlani Tavai were among those who signed autographs after practice.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne embraced Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Day 1 of camp. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Former OT Sebastian Vollmer was on hand with a German television crew. The network interviewed Kraft and several players, including Butler and Harris.

▪ The tunes for warmups included “Thug Motivation 101″ by Young Jeezy, “Put a Date on it” by Yo Gotti featuring Lil Baby, and “Hittin’” by KLuTxH.

UP NEXT

Thursday: Practice, 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

Friday: Practice: 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

Saturday: Practice: 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

Check patriots.com/trainingcamp for updates on times and weather changes.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com.