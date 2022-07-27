Rafael Devers, others working their way back from the injured list

Devers was placed on the 10-day injured list July 23 with “right hamstring inflammation,” but on Wednesday Cora said the All-Star third baseman took ground balls and was batting in the cage.

Rafael Devers could be activated as soon as he is eligible on Aug. 2, said manager Alex Cora ahead of the Red Sox’ third game against the Guardians.

“He’s progressing. I think Raffey (Devers) will be OK right away,” said Cora.

Cora said a rehab assignment likely won’t be needed for Devers in another subtle glimpse of hope on a slowly progressing —and lengthy — Red Sox IL.

Trevor Story swung the bat and was “feeling better.” The team has not discussed a rehab assignment for Story, who was placed on the IL with a right hand contusion retroactive to July 14.

“Hopefully, he can get over the hump,” Cora said.

Lefty Rich Hill was in the dugout. Hill was supposed to start in a rehab assignment, but instead will stay at Fenway for the evening.

“Where we are at roster wise and all that stuff, it just makes sense, just in case something happens, then we’ll make other decisions,” Cora said. “Hopefully everything goes well here today and he can go pitch there tomorrow.”

Christian Arroyo is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland. He was a designated hitter Wednesday and will play second base Thursday.

Matt Barnes pitched on Tuesday in Portland, and will go back-to-back Thursday and Friday.

Kiké Hernandez will start to swing the bat Saturday.

Dalbec impresses at third

In Devers’s absence, Bobby Dalbec is shaping up as the third base starter.

“That’s his natural position,” Cora said. “He’s a great third baseman. His instincts, the way he moves, his range.”

Dalbec has rotated starts at first and third throughout the season. Cora said adjusting to the different angle from the two positions can be tricky, but he has been impressed with Dalbec.

“Yesterday he made a play that just reminds you how good he is over there and you can see him playing with more confidence,” Cora said.

Happy reunion

Outfielder Jaylin Davis joined the Red Sox from the Giants in April and was happy to see a familiar face in the clubhouse.

Davis and Red Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse were together in 2019, when Davis played for Minnesota’s Triple-A team and Fatse was the Twins’ MiLB hitting coordinator.

“Just connecting back with him, he knows my swing, and it’s been fun,” Davis said.

The reunion couldn’t come at a better time as Davis’s main focus since joining the Sox has been on his hitting.

“Honestly, just to be more consistent at the plate. I’m kind of working on tweaking some things with my swing,” said Davis.

Davis said the move to the Sox from the Giants was the right move for his career.

Keeping an eye on Casas

First base has been a shaky position in the Red Sox infield, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Triston Casas could be an option.

Casas, the second-ranked Boston prospect, seemed promising when the Sox drafted him in the first round in 2018. Since then, Casas has battled a right ankle injury, restricting him to playing in just 40 games for Triple-A Worcester.

“At the time he went down we all felt like he was showing a lot of progress. He was driving the ball more, a lot of good things with his time there but still definitely a lot of work to do,” Bloom said. “He’s going to need to pick up where he left off.”

Advertisement

Bloom said Casas would “not directly” impact potential trading discussions at the position.

“We want to do what’s right for him. We’ve seen down the stretch that there have been guys we’ve called on probably a little sooner than we wanted to,” Bloom said. “I think he’ll be better from the experience but it’s not something that you like to do because circumstances force you to.”

Crawford to pitch finale

Kutter Crawford will start in Thursday’s series finale against Cleveland … The rotation for the teams’ next series against Milwaukee is Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta and Josh Winckowski … Fenway Park had its second Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration Tuesday. Puerto Rico native Monica Puig, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in women’s tennis singles, threw out the first pitch.

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.