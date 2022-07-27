Some Patriots believe Josh Uche is lined up to do big things this season

“Watch him,” the 6-foot-8-inch, 380-pound Brown said Wednesday. “I think he’s going to have a great year. I think he’s another guy that took strides over the offseason. He prepared through the offseason and he’s ready to go.”

Uche was kind of a forgotten man last season, buried on a depth chart that included Dont’a Hightower , Kyle Van Noy , and Jamie Collins , all of whom are no longer on the Patriots roster. In the offseason, linebackers coach Steve Belichick said Uche was a “big part” of the club’s defense, and Bill Belichick labeled him a “big piece.’’

FOXBOROUGH — Trent Brown knows about big things, and New England’s towering offensive tackle is predicting big things for linebacker Josh Uche in 2022.

Though some of the veterans he looked up to and played alongside are not in the room anymore, Uche knows that those snaps aren’t promised; they must be earned.

“It’s next man up,” he said. “Each of us has a job to do, each of us has an opportunity, and it’s up to us to come in, work hard, and seize that opportunity. That’s what it comes down to: hard work.”

Count Matthew Judon among those who are bullish on Uche. Judon, who figures to be the leader in the linebacker room, agreed with Brown’s assessment.

“I think we’ve got a lot of people that are going to do a lot of good things, and I think Uche is one of them,” he said. “Trent knows. He goes against him, and he sees the work that he’s putting in and he sees what he has done so far.

“Josh was leading us in sacks at one point in time [last season]. We’ve just got to get him going. And I think once he does that, he’s going to be a really good player.”

While Judon is technically correct — Uche had a team-high three sacks after two games in 2021 — the former Michigan star never brought down a quarterback again and saw his snaps fall off as the season progressed.

Uche projects to play opposite Judon, who led the Patriots in sacks last season, and his development will be key to a linebacking group that will include new faces Raekwon McMillan, Cameron McGrone, and Mack Wilson.

Heads together

Mac Jones appears to be a fan of the offensive coaching-by-committee approach the Patriots are taking this year, with Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge collaborating on decisions.

On Day 1 of camp workouts, Patricia wore a headset, while Belichick and Judge stood behind the offense during most of the team periods.

“Obviously, Coach Belichick’s done a great job of kind of explaining exactly what we want to do as an offense,” said Jones. “And Matty P has seen so many different defenses along with Coach Belichick, so it’s like they combine their knowledge of how to attack the defense. That’s something that’s really stood out to me.

“They’re great guys who, [with] Coach Judge, they bring this different energy to the room when they’re presenting. So, they all are trying to get us to work together, and that’s the most important part, is we’re all on the same page regardless of who’s talking, who’s making the decision on a play or whatnot, and it’s always an open conversation, which I love.”

Advertisement

Kraft a finalist

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among 12 finalists named Wednesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since Kraft purchased the club in 1994. Also on the list is Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, who served as New England’s general manager from 1979-82 and vice president from 1983-94. The other 10 finalists are Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, and John Wooten. The committee will gather again Aug. 23 to discuss the finalists, and one will advance to full Selection Committee for consideration as a member of the class of 2023 … Former Patriots receiver Stanley Morgan was not among the 12 finalists selected by the separate Senior Committee … One notable handmade sign at camp: “Don’t trade Jaylen Brown.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.