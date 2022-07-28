‘DC League of Super-Pets’: when (guinea) pigs fly

They’re the perfect dynamic duo — that is, until Superman is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde). Suddenly, he’s flaking on their routines and looking for excuses to get Krypto out of the room. He even goes as far as to visit an animal shelter to try to find Krypto a new friend. When Superman misses the finale of “Bake Off” to go on a date, Krypto is heartbroken, and he’s too busy jamming out to Taylor Swift to notice when Lulu (Kate McKinnon), a diabolical hairless guinea pig, kidnaps Superman.

Dog is man’s best friend, and in “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) is no exception. Superman (John Krasinski) and his dog Krypto have been inseparable since they were sent away from their home planet, Krypton. They kick off each day with a flying session around the city; Krypto uses the toilet in Superman’s bathroom (don’t worry, he also washes his paws) and even watches the “Great British Bake Off” with him every week.

Krypto, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, in "DC League of Super-Pets." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Despite his and Superman’s “Bad Blood,” Krypto is determined to save him. And he enlists the help of some shelter pets who have accidentally acquired superpowers of their own.

Advertisement

Ace (Kevin Hart), a no-BS hound, becomes indestructible. PB (Vanessa Bayer), a potbellied pig who is also a diehard Wonder Woman stan, can grow and shrink at will (when she learns to control it). Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna) gets lightning paws. Merton (Natasha Lyonne), a turtle who is vision-impaired, “is fast now” but “still can’t see [bleep].” Together, the league of super-pets sets off to rescue Superman.

“Super-Pets” reunites Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart (“Jumanji,” “Central Intelligence”), this time as dog frenemies, and the duo has range. From potty-related humor (Ace takes a really long pee, interrupting Krypto’s impassioned motivational speech) to deep conversations about what it means to truly love someone, Johnson and Hart play off each other expertly — as always.

Advertisement

From left: Merton (voiced by Natasha Lyonne), PB (Vanessa Bayer), Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), Chip (Diego Luna), and Ace (Kevin Hart) in "DC League of Super-Pets." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

The film captures an animal’s perspective on the unconditional love that pets have for their humans. Krypto conquers his feeling of being replaced as Superman’s best friend, and Ace’s backstory is sure to get some people a little emotional. But the real scene stealer here is McKinnon, who channels the energy of Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Lulu is proud of being a guinea pig, even though no one else in the movie can remember what animal she is. She’s also a true believer in Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) and his schemes as Superman’s nemesis. Even though one of Luthor’s experiments made all her fur fall out, she buys into his vision to defeat Superman. She’s competent where Luthor isn’t and not completely heartless (after all, she does take time to save a kitten).

If you’ve never seen a DC movie, fear not. You don’t need prior knowledge of the DC cinematic universe to enjoy “Super-Pets.” The heart and soul of the film is the relationship between pet and human, Krypto and his friends overcoming insecurities and truly understanding those around you.

Kids will enjoy this film for the slapstick humor, but everyone will be rooting for Krypto to be lauded as a good boy.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

Directed by Jared Stern, Sam Levine. Written by Stern, John Whittington. Voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Olivia Wilde, Marc Maron. At Boston theaters, suburbs. 106 minutes. PG (for action, mild violence, language, and rude humor).

Advertisement

Serena Puang can be reached at serena.puang@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SerenaPuang.