Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

BURNA BOY This Nigerian singer-songwriter just released his sixth album, “Love, Damini,” which takes the Afrobeats-rooted sound that he’s dubbed “Afro-fusion” in wide-ranging directions, alongside collaborators like Ed Sheeran, Khalid, J Balvin, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. July 29, 7:30 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

A DARK SUMMER GARDEN PARTY The New York gloomwave band Black Rose Burning headlines this daylong celebration of sweeping synths and inky sentiments, which also includes sets from local post-punk outfit Pilgrims of Yearning and Baltimore electro project L’Avenir. July 30, noon. ONCE at Boynton Yards, Somerville. oncesomerville.com/by/

CHVRCHES Last year this Scottish group released “Screen Violence,” a dread-wracked collection of moody, stadium-ready synthpop. They’re a riveting live band thanks in large part to vocalist Lauren Mayberry, whose wail adds a sense of peril to her bandmates’ swirl of melancholia. Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Another one emerges from the rubble: After a two-year COVID absence, the longest-running folk festival in North America returns. Its usual diversity of folk music has returned as well; this year, the vintage Hi Records soul of Don Bryant, western swing dance music from Carolyn Martin, trad music from New Orleans courtesy of the Tremé Brass Band, and the gospel sounds of the Harmonizing Stars of Boston are just a few samples of what’s on offer. July 29-31. Free. Various stages, downtown Lowell. 978-275-1764, www.lowellfolkfestival.org

SHINYRIBS Shinyribs is the sort of band that mixes so many elements into its sound in such offbeat ways that it defies categorization, but with Kevin Russell at its heart — ”balding dome, longish white goatee, Santa-sized belly and no ass at all,” as one piece of PR put it a few years back — ”roots jesters” might serve in a pinch. Russell and company don’t get up this way very often, so this is a rare as well as unusual date. Ward Hayden and the Outliers open. July 29, 8 p.m. $20-$28. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

JOHN JORGENSON QUINTET John Jorgenson has worn several musical hats over the years, playing hard country with the Desert Rose Band and bluegrass with his eponymous outfit as well as serving as a touring guitar ace with the likes of Elton John. This time, he puts his Django on and delves into gypsy jazz with his quintet. July 30, 8 p.m. $30. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DUDLEY JAZZ FEST This year’s Dudley Jazz Fest, presented by Creative Cultural Arts, will feature master drummer Yoron Israel’s Trio Plus, trombonist Bill Lowe’s Signifying Ensemble, guitarist Fred Woodard’s Collective, and more. July 30, noon-6 p.m. Free. The Mary Hannon Playground, 613 Dudley St., Dorchester. 617-631-9809, www.creativeculturalarts.org

ROB MO & WILLIE J. LAWS Two blazing blues guitar-slingers go mano a mano: Willie J. from the Gulf Coast of Texas and Roberto Morbioli, the implausibly blues-adept native of Verona, Italy. July 30, 8 p.m. $25-$29. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

CAMBRIDGE JAZZ FESTIVAL Cambridge Jazz Foundation presents its seventh annual free, outdoor, two-day music event. Saturday features a Latin jazz extravaganza, headlined by percussionist Eguie Castrillo and his Orchestra, plus Anna Borges and Bill Ward’s “Receita de Samba,” and more. Sunday’s headliner will be violinist/violist/vocalist Chelsey Green and her Green Project, and more, including drummer Ron Savage’s Trio with guests Bill Pierce (saxophone) and Bobby Broom (guitar). July 30-31, noon-6 p.m. Free. Danehy Park, 99 Sherman St., Cambridge. www.cambridgejazzfoundation.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

TANGLEWOOD Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons finishes up his summer stint at Tanglewood this weekend by welcoming British pianist Paul Lewis to the Shed stage for all five Beethoven piano concertos alongside music by Caroline Shaw, Louise Farrenc, and Elizabeth Ogonek. (July 29-31) Next week, bring the whole family for Tanglewood on Parade (Aug. 2) or take in an evening of Schubert and Sorensen with the Danish String Quartet at Ozawa Hall (Aug. 3). Lenox. 617-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

LOUD WEEKEND Experimental music mavens Bang on a Can turn the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art into their sonic playground, with concerts all day in the Hunter Auditorium, the cabaret Club B10, and beyond. Take it from a veteran and bring the same earplugs you’d bring to a hardcore show: The name doesn’t lie. July 29-30. Mass MoCA. North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

CAPE COD CHAMBER MUSIC If string quartets are what you seek, take a midweek trip to the Cape to see two quartets in their festival debuts. The Ariel Quartet offers Haydn and Schubert with a side of the Israeli composer Matan Porat (Aug. 2); the Verona Quartet stakes its claim with a heady program of Puccini, Beethoven, and Ligeti. (Aug. 3) Aug. 2, Cotuit; Aug. 3, Chatham. 508-247-9400, www.capecodchambermusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

CAN I TOUCH IT? Trenchantly observed and sharply written, with strong performances across the board, this new play by Boston-raised dramatist Francisca Da Silveira is grounded in the kind of human consequences that lie beneath, but are often obscured by, the powerful forces of development and finance. Directed by Summer L. Williams, “can i touch it?” stars Chris Everett as a Roxbury beauty-supply store owner struggling to keep her business afloat while also battling gentrification. The cast also includes Jada Saintlouis as her daughter, Schanaya Barrows as her niece and employee, and Mark W. Soucy as her old friend and fellow activist. Through Aug. 13. Company One Theatre, in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture. At Strand Theatre, Dorchester. www.companyone.org

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE It’s Neil Diamond’s turn to be showcased in a jukebox musical, and Diamond has the great good fortune to have Will Swenson playing him in the world premiere of this Broadway-bound production at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. “A Beautiful Noise” has a few problems, but Swenson sure isn’t one of them: The power of his electric performance nearly blows the roof off the old joint. As the older Diamond, Mark Jacoby skillfully conveys the restlessness of a guy who, for all of his success, is still trying to figure things out. Directed by Michael Mayer. Through Aug. 7. At Emerson Colonial Theatre. 888-616-0272, www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com

WE ARE CONTINUOUS Premiere of a drama by Harrison David Rivers (“Where Storms Are Born”) about a young man and his family who are coming to terms with his sexuality, a process that threatens the close rapport he has always had with his mother. Directed by Tyler Thomas and starring Leland Fowler, Tom Holcomb, and Brenda Pressley. Aug. 2-14. Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown. 413-458-3253, www.wtfestival.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

SURGE This new Boston Dance Theater project highlights the creativity of BIPOC movement artists from communities vulnerable to the impacts of sea level rise. Two free participatory dance and spoken word performances will address climate change and give audiences the opportunity to mingle with performers and a local climate scientist. July 30-31. Free. Piers Park, East Boston. www.bostondancetheater.com

New Zealand's Black Grace will perform at Jacob's Pillow Duncan Cole

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL The upcoming week at the festival is particularly rich, anchored by New Zealand’s Black Grace this weekend followed by San Francisco-based Alonzo King Lines Ballet, both in the Ted Shawn Theatre. On the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, Les Ballet Afrik explores West African, Afrobeat, House, and Vogue, and Indigenous Enterprise showcases Native American dance from the US and Canada. July 29-Aug. 4. $25-$85. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

FESTIVAL OF US, YOU, WE & THEM From Samba to street dance, the Dance Complex celebrates the eclectic diversity of the movement arts with a three-day celebration at nearby Starlight Square. The event features free public classes, provocative conversations, and performances, including Saturday night’s Teaching Artist & Student Concert. July 29-31. Free. Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.starlightsquare.org

IAN SPENCER BELL The dancer and poet presents a promising program in the outdoor garden of Chesterwood, the home of famed sculptor Daniel Chester French. As dance artistic in residence, Bell performs modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan’s “The Many Faces of Love” accompanied by pianist Lauren Aloia playing Brahms’ 16 Waltzes, Opus 39. He also performs his own new dance and poetry piece titled “Rosing.” Each performance is followed by an artist talk and champagne reception. Aug. 3-4. $25. Chesterwood, Stockbridge. www.chesterwood.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

PHILIP GUSTON NOW Guston famously broke with his Abstract Expressionist confreres in the late 1960s with a series of grotesquely cartoonish portrayals of white-hooded KKK figures doing mundane things like driving around and smoking — the banality of evil, refit to the era of civil rights. This show, the first comprehensive Guston retrospective in a generation, both carefully builds to that moment and pushes past it, reminding us who Guston was, how he got there, and above all, not forgetting what a masterful painter he was. Through Sept. 11. The Museum of Fine Arts Boston. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

FLYING WOMAN: THE PAINTINGS OF KATHERINE BRADFORD Bradford, a Maine-and-Brooklyn-based painter, is having a moment. This first-ever survey of her work comes on the heels of the artist being named as the recipient of last year’s $35,000 Rappaport Prize, administered by the de Cordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln. Bradford, whose loose and dreamy canvases mean to evoke psychological states, was also recently featured at Harvard’s Carpenter Center for Visual Arts in a two-person show with Diedrick Brackens. Through Sept. 11. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148; portlandmuseum.org

A PLACE FOR ME: FIGURATIVE PAINTING NOW Figurative painting, one of the oldest art forms around, spent decades on the sidelines as hopelessly unfashionable, as intensely conceptual and abstract work dominated most of the last half of the 20th century. But it never went away, and in the last 20 years in particular has gone through an ebullient renaissance. This show makes a case yet again that should hardly need to be made: that human hands pushing paint to portray human beings is as elemental to our species’ culture as walking and breathing. Through Sept. 5. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

JOE CARUSO: MAKERS AND SHAKERS The Boston artist draws on ancient notions of idols as spiritual objects and vessels of a culture’s imagination. Creating power figures that embody 21st-century archetypes and dilemma, he fashions sculptures from bits and bobs scavenged from streets and thrift shops. He mixes packing materials in with his paintings. All that recycling suggests themes of reclamation, transformation, and redemption. Through Aug. 20. HallSpace, 950 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester. 617-288-2255, www.hallspace.org

CATE McQUAID

Joe Caruso, "Amazon, God of Capitalism," 2021, styrofoam, spray paint, acrylic, glue, cardboard, tags, packing material, tape, photo, tax forms, stage money, fishing line, fake flowers, fabric, found objects. John Colan/Hallspace gallery





EVENTS

Comedy

PETEY DEABREU When you don’t have health care, sometimes you have to diagnose your own illness, which is tough, says DeAbreu, if you don’t know the names for your parts. “You get sick, you be doubled over, people be like, ‘Yo, Petey, what’s wrong?’” he says. “I’m like, ‘I think it’s my gizzards. It’s either my gizzards or my giblets, what should I do?’” July 29-30, 9 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

ANDREW DELLA VOLPE The Boston comic and cohost of the “Soft Boys” podcast with Will Noonan had a roommate who worked in the kitchen during the pandemic, on Zoom calls. “The other day I forgot,” he says, “went in shirtless, ended up in HR at a company I don’t work for.” He headlines Nick’s for the first time Saturday. July 30, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

NEAL BRENNAN: UNACCEPTABLE In his latest one-man show, which he will record next month in Los Angeles, comedian/director/producer Brennan takes aim at the things he doesn’t like about himself and the resulting alienation. July 31, 7 p.m. $40. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SUMMER OF IMAGINATION CARNIVAL Head over to the Boston Children’s Museum this Saturday for a picture-perfect night of summer fun. Attendees can expect games (eight game tickets are included with the price of admission), stilt-walking performances, a DJ and dancing, and even workshops that will (attempt to) teach you how to juggle. $25 per person. July 30, 6-9 p.m. Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St. bostonchildrensmuseum.org

NICE, A FEST Check the Facebook and Instagram accounts for this Somerville music festival, and you’ll be certain of one thing: They’re really obsessed with “nice” jokes. (If you can think of a way to use “nice” in a caption, they’ve probably already done it.) Of course, in addition to a sense of humor and a dedicatedly-wholesome marketing team, the festival’s also got a stacked lineup — with Gen-Z-friendly favorites including pop groups Shallow Pools and Zola Simone. Day passes range from $20-$28, depending on the day; three-day passes are $70. July 28-30, times vary. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville, and the Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. niceafest.com

PLAY DATE: WATERSHED FAMILY DAY At the ICA’s Watershed location in East Boston, families can expect a day of free activities complete with live music, free berry treats from Driscoll’s Berries, and a kid-friendly art-making workshop. For families with children ages 12 and under, kids and up to two adults will also be able to get into the ICA’s main Seaport location for free on July 30; to ensure space, reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is strongly recommended. Free. July 30, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. ICA Watershed, 256 Marginal St. icaboston.org

JOY ASHFORD











