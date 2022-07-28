Samsung logs 12% profit increase in 2Q on strong chip demand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. has reported its operating profit rose 12% in the April-June quarter thanks to strong demand for server chips.

The world’s top producer of smartphones and memory chips said in a statement Thursday that its operating profit for the last quarter rose to 14.1 trillion won ($10.8 billion) and its consolidated revenue climbed to a second-quarter record of 77.2 trillion won ($59 billion).

Profitability of the memory business improved as the company “focused on meeting solid demand for servers under the disciplined sales strategy to meet market demand, helping to maintain average selling prices,” it said.