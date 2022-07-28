Art in Brattleboro, music and laughter in Portland, and the world’s largest rubber duck in Michigan

A new exhibit by New York-based artist Mie Yim at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center blends images that are real and dreamlike, figurative and abstract, and adorable and unsettling, according to the artist. “Fluid Boundaries,” running through Oct. 10, features 21 thought-provoking paintings and drawings by Yim, who has held exhibits in the United States and Spain and was a recipient of The New York Foundation of the Arts Painting Fellowship. Take a close look at her “Rorschach” painting and see how many secret faces and heads you can find. Yim leads a walkthrough of the exhibit on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. (attend for free in person or through Zoom) and a drop-in chalk art activity on the sidewalks outside the museum on Aug. 5 during Brattleboro’s evening gallery walk. Attendees of all ages can draw on the sidewalks using vibrant chalk pastels provided by Yim, who will connect all the images at the end to create “a giant, crazy community tree,” she says. 802-257-0124, brattleboromuseum.org .

Portland music and comedy fest

Gather your family and enjoy a full day of music and comedy during Guster On the Ocean, a full-day music festival at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Aug. 13 starting at 3 p.m. The lineup includes headliner Guster (an indie rock band formed by three Tufts students in 1992), Shovels and Rope, Amythyst Kiah, and local favorites Darlingside and Pete Kilpatrick. Don’t miss the Q&A with Guster, kids’ events, and live karaoke. Grab a bite to eat from many of the city’s top food trucks, including Mainely Burgers, Falafel Mafia, PB & Me, and Gouda Boys. Tickets $10 for 13 and under, $55 for 14 and older in advance or $60 day of show. www.ontheoceanfest.com.

Wyoming's The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, located near the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest west of Cheyenne, has unveiled six new guest rooms with private walk-out patios, a new three-bedroom cabin with a grand fireplace, a renovated spa with four new treatment rooms, and an expanded fitness center with new equipment. Don't miss the restaurant's golden Potato tart, glazed with cheddar and mizuna (pictured here). Handout

THERE

A luxury ranch in Wyoming

If you’re headed to Wyoming, check out the new luxury cabin and guest rooms at The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, named the number one resort hotel in the West by Travel and Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards. The Saratoga hotel, located near the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest west of Cheyenne, has unveiled six new guest rooms with private walk-out patios, a new three-bedroom cabin with a grand fireplace, a renovated spa with four new treatment rooms, and an expanded fitness center with new equipment. Practice yoga alongside adorable baby goats or relax and rejuvenate during medicine bowl sound healing (additional fee for programs). Visit on select weekends for wine-pairing dinners at the onsite Cheyenne Club. Rates start at $1,250 per person, per night based on double occupancy and include accommodations, ranch adventures such as horseback riding, mountain biking, and ranger tours (gear, guides, and instruction included), drinks, and dining; three-night minimum. www.brushcreekranch.com.

See tall ships and a giant duck

Here’s your chance to see “the world’s largest rubber duck,” at least according to organizers of Michigan’s 2022 Fest of Sail. The event, running Aug. 12-14 on the shores of Lake Superior in Marquette, hosts the Tall Ships of America with tours of three ships, day sails, programs on sailing and ships in trade, commerce, war, and transportation. It also features live music with sea shanties and songs from the sailing world. You can’t miss seeing Mama Duck, a rubber duck weighing 31,500 pounds and measuring 61 feet high, 69 feet wide, and 79 feet long. marquette.festofsail.com.

EVERYWHERE

A monopod with three feet

Vanguard’s new lightweight carbon fiber monopod comes with three foldable feet that provide better stability than a traditional monopod — perfect when you need extra support while shooting travel photos or videos, or when looking through spotting scopes or binoculars. The VEO 2S CM-264TBP 120 T weighs just 2.9 pounds, extends to 65 inches, and can support cameras up to 26.5 pounds. It comes with a ball head (with two bubble levels) that converts to a pan head with a telescopic handle — great for panning while shooting video — and an Arca Swiss-compatible quick-release plate that can support a smartphone up to 3.5 inches wide. The 4-section telescoping leg has twisting locks that loosen or secure each section with a half-turn, making it quick and easy to set up or pack away the monopod. The attached wrist-strap and carabiner also make it easy to carry or strap to a backpack. $179.99. www.vanguardworld.com.

Beyerdynamic has released its first wireless earbuds, the Free BYRD, which offer spectacular sound quality, long battery life, and active noise cancellation, making them a good option on airplanes and other travel environments when you want to dampen external sound. Handout

Versatile and comfy earbuds

Beyerdynamic has released its first wireless earbuds, the Free BYRD, which offer spectacular sound quality, long battery life, and active noise cancellation, making them a good option on airplanes and other travel environments when you want to dampen external sound. There’s little chance you can’t find a cozy fit: The Free BYRD comes with silicone ear tips in five sizes (XS to XL) and three foam ear tips in three sizes. The Bluetooth-compatible earbuds have built-in batteries that last up to 11 hours and can be recharged in the small earbud case powered by a USB-C cord or Qi wireless pad. In a pinch, you can get 70 minutes of playing time with just a 10-minute charge. Available in black or white. $249. north-america.beyerdynamic.com.

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.