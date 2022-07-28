Cheesesteaks come to High Street Place; Boston Public Market gets a beer truck

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens its second Massachusetts location in Woburn (300 Mishawum Road) on Friday, July 29. The California-based poultry purveyor serves chicken tenders with heat levels ranging from “no spice” to “reaper,” plus fries, kale slaw, and mac and cheese. Get your fix Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. There’s another outpost in Newton.

Openings: The breakfast-sandwich wizards behind Mike & Patty’s will turn their stall at Boston’s High Street Place (100 High St.) into Hall Pass each afternoon at 4 p.m., slinging Philly-style cheesesteaks with “white wiz” cheese, using sub rolls from their sister bakery, Newton’s Flourhouse Bakery . Pair your steak with a variety of fries: ranch, garlic parm, Cajun, or bacon cheese.

On Wednesday, July 20, Korean barbecue shop Gopchang Story announced its Boston grand opening (973 Commonwealth Ave.) on social media, touting offal offerings: grilled beef heart and intestines, plus stews, casseroles, and cream cheese pudding.

Cocktail trucks: The newly opened Pine Bar at the Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St.) now has wheels: Visit its truck overlooking the Rose Kennedy Greenway (close to the market’s entrance) daily from noon until 8 p.m. for beer and canned wine.

Coming soon: Hokkaido Ramen Santouka will open a third area location in Allston (169 Brighton Ave.), ideally by September. Grab a half-dozen styles of ramen from a takeout window, plus rice bowls, steamed buns, gyoza, and more. There are also 32 seats for those who prefer to sit and slurp. Visit daily from noon until 10 p.m.

Oak Long Bar + Kitchen will serve a retro menu in August. OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

Throwbacks: The Fairmont Copley Plaza (138 St. James Ave.) marks its 110th anniversary as a dining (and martini-swilling) destination this year; to celebrate, Oak Long Bar + Kitchen executive chef Zaid Khan offers a $110, four-course throwback feast focusing on midcentury menu items. From Monday, Aug. 8, until Monday, Aug. 22, try oysters and caviar with potato foam (on the menu in 1935), herb-crusted rack of lamb with poached radishes and pea puree (a favorite in 1938), and angel food cake with vanilla bean chantilly (a 1940 specialty).

