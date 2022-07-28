Flavor Boom! puts a global, gourmet spin on fast food

The backstory Jim (Jun) Tao’s kids love to say “boom!” so it’s fitting that they named his restaurant, which gets the point across pretty well: These frills-free spots in Watertown and now Jamaica Plain pack a punch with aromatic nods to China, India, Morocco, Pakistan, and Spain. Tao calls it Asian-Mediterranean comfort food.

Why For well-priced, compact, rice-based tubs of zesty takeout with Asian and Mediterranean flair. Call it global fast food.

It’s also a hobby. You see, Tao isn’t a professional chef — not really. But he is a happy eater and global traveler. For years, he worked in private equity (he came to the United States from Shanghai 30 years ago) before taking time off to travel through Europe and Asia, where he appreciated the plethora of small, mom-and-pop restaurants that served top-quality food for not too much money. He wondered why the same didn’t exist in the States.

“In the US, you have good restaurants; it becomes an event, you go there, sit down for a couple hours, it’s more expensive and more elaborate. But, if you want something really fast but [with] good food, you end up going to fast-food places, or pizza, fried chicken sandwiches, those kinds of places. In the US, there is a big gap: How do I have really, really good food but very fast and not your typical junk food?”

Advertisement

Sidewalk dining awaits at Flavor Boom! on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The food here is speedy, ready in about five minutes, and definitely not typical junk food, unless you usually order paprika-drenched octopus at the drive-through. (It’s his favorite dish on the menu.)

“I don’t want this to be a restaurant to [visit] every three months. You can come every week or two weeks,” he says.

Tao works alongside family friend Harrison Liao; the duo launched in Watertown first before opening a new location in Jamaica Plain earlier this summer. That branch has a few seats; the Watertown version isn’t particularly atmospheric, so don’t plan to linger.

Advertisement

Eggplant zaalouk at Flavor Boom! Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat First, pick your size. Conveniently, meals come in kids’ sizes (with crackers and a plastic wand, which my 5-year-old loved); regular; large; and family-style. Veggies and protein are served on a bed of fluffy white rice. A regular size easily serves two.

Farmhouse edamame and tofu at Flavor Boom! on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The octopus medallions ($13.85 and up) are chicken’s sultrier, softer cousin: rubbery in the best sense, tender, rolled in paprika with lots of garlic slivers. Eggplant zaalouk ($7.85 and up) is smooth and aromatic, with dots of golden chickpeas and stewed, smoky tomato, similar to a Moroccan stew. Burgundy braised beef has a whiff of Sichuan peppercorn; again, the beef falls apart like a compliant blanket, offset with fresh carrots and simmered tomatoes (9.85 and up). Next time, I’m going to try the coriander-scented shrimp curry with habanero ($13.85). Why? Well, it’s possible to order their habanero sauce a la carte, and it’s a sweet-heat bomb that will keep you coming back despite the pain. I’m clinging to the two remaining thimbles in my fridge and really want more.

Bread rolls at Flavor Boom! on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Not everything is a winner. Bread rolls ($1.25), billed as flaky and fresh, are flavorless. It’s like biting into a hotel pillow. I want buttery glaze, or a surprise honey aftertaste, or … well, something. These are hollow and sad.

That’s my only quibble, though. Otherwise, Flavor Boom! is absolutely true to its name.

Advertisement

What to drink Sodas, water, the usual.

The takeaway An economical way to travel the globe without flight delays.

224 Arsenal St., Watertown, 617-744-1216, and 703 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 978-505-0257, www.flavor-boom.com





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.