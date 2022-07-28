Timmy Sneaks on being early, staying hydrated, and getting his art out there

Favorite vacation destination? I would say it’s probably Turks and Caicos, although I haven’t traveled in a while. But I’ve been there a few times now and it’s always a good time.

Timmy Sneaks’s unique, bright artwork is easily recognizable, as it often incorporates cartoon characters, superheroes, and well-known actors, athletes, and musicians — some of whom have become fans and have purchased his art. The Medford-based artist’s more well-known clients include DJ Khaled, Post Malone, and even a couple of Kardashians. Sneaks’s artwork has been showcased in cities around the world, and can be seen in places all around Boston, at W Hotel, Time Out Market, and 401 Park, to name a few. And now, the modern mixed-media artist’s pieces (which incorporate a variety of mediums, including acrylic, pastel, oil, collage, spray paint, and screen print) are being featured in a solo show called “Love Me, Love Me Not” at the Pellas Gallery in Boston through Sept. 17. “I’m excited about the show and getting my work out there,” said Sneaks, 33, who lived in Malden until he was 8, then moved to Stoneham. “It’s a great gallery and I love that it’s local and that it’s on Newbury Street.” The former tattoo artist made the switch to painting and mixed-media art in 2014 and hasn’t looked back. “I love being able to wake up and do what I love to do every day,” said the Savannah College of Art and Design graduate (he majored in illustration) who works out of a studio in Woburn. “I push myself every day to create new pieces. I’m curious about what different materials do and how to build certain things. … It keeps me driven and wanting to explore more.” We caught up with Sneaks, who lives in Medford with his girlfriend, Karli Maisano, a food safety manager at Kayem Foods in Chelsea, and their English bulldog, Wednesday, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Favorite drink is always water — I know, boring, but gotta stay hydrated. As far as food, I like to try some of the local restaurants.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’d like to check out more of Europe. I’ve been to Vienna and that was great. I’d like to see Italy for the art, architecture, and sculptures — and food, of course. In the US, I’d like to check out more of the Midwest like Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. I lived on the West Coast for a bit but never made it over to that area.

Advertisement

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? I don’t know if I can just choose one. I would say of course phone — then headphones, iPad, camera, and colored pencils for drawing.

Aisle or window? Definitely the window, I like looking out whenever we get close to the destination — especially if it’s a tropical place, to see the bright turquoise-colored waters.

Favorite childhood travel memory? We used to go on a big family-and-friends trip to Aruba every year when I was younger. We’d always look forward to that every April vacation. Aruba’s another great go-to travel spot. We used to go with a huge group of family friends so it was fun that we all got together and spent the week together.

Advertisement

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I definitely pay less attention to what I’m eating when I’m on vacation, meaning I enjoy more snacks than usual.

Best travel tip? I would say always arrive earlier than you think you need to. It’s way more relaxing to be ahead of time than having to run through airports trying to catch flights.

JULIET PENNINGTON