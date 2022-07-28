Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, August 1-14

Embark on a musical journey at Exploring China: The “Middle Kingdom” Through Music and Story with Shaw Pong Liu at the Discovery Museum in Acton. Liu, a master musician, will weave history, language, and folk music to tell a story about the country. 11 a.m. Tickets included with $15.50 museum admission; children under 1 enter free. discovery-acton.org/visit/events-programs

August 4-7

Street Spirit

Immerse yourself in North End culture at St. Agrippina Boston, a four-day festival celebrating the patron saint of Mineo, Italy. Taking place on Hanover Street, the festivities will include an opening ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m., live music, games, and, of course, plenty of food to purchase. Free. saintagrippinaboston.com

August 7

Seafood Mania

Seafood lovers, make your way to Boston Fish Pier for the Boston Seafood Festival. The annual event will feature chef demonstrations, oyster shucking contests, a lobster bake, and children’s activities, as well as many chances to taste the ocean’s bounty. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission: $20 for adults, $7 for children, free for kids 5 and younger. bostonseafoodfestival.org

August 12-14

Powerful Puppetry

Learn about migrating refugees at Migraciones/Migrations, a performance at the Puppet Showplace Theater in Brookline. The show includes life-size puppets, shadow-puppet projections, music, and poetry in English and Spanish. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Recommended for ages 10 and over. Tickets on a sliding scale, $20 suggested. puppetshowplace.org

Opens August 13

Peachy Weekend

Savor the sweetness of summer at the 19th annual Peach Festival at Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, which opens Saturday for the first of two weekends. The event will include live music, an outdoor cider bar, hayrides, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities. Free admission. ciderhill.com/events

