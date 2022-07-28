Home design ideas: Decorating a bedroom with challenging sloped ceilings

1 The shag rug is a neutral base with lots of personality. “When the sunlight hits it, there’s a lovely shimmer,” Mohamed notes.

This is the biggest bedroom that Diane Mohamed has ever had, and due to the sloped ceiling, the most challenging to decorate. “It looked cavernous, cold, and characterless,” says the founder of MOMO Interior Design. Mohamed knew she’d need to go bold, but was also committed to a predominantly black and white palette. “I wanted to stay neutral for the longer lasting items, then bring in color with accessories so I can swap them out from time to time,” she says. Her choices did the trick. “Every time I open the door, it brings me happiness,” she says.

Advertisement

2 The bedding, which includes a crushed velvet comforter from West Elm and sheepskin pillows from Article, provides the sole moments of color. “The clashing mustard accents are unexpected and keep the dusty rose from feeling too feminine,” Mohamed says.

3 “Even though it’s not a midcentury house, midcentury modern furniture is still my go-to,” Mohamed says, referring to the nightstands. The minimalist table lamps from CB2 draw the eye beyond the decals, widening the graphic impact.

4 The asymmetric arrangement of shelves allows for flexibility. “Since the middle shelf is longer than the top one, I can mix in taller things like a vase with branches,” the designer says.

5 Stylized flower decals by Wall Star Graphics were Mohamed’s starting point. “I’m a huge fan of [fashion designer] Orla Kiely and these have her vibe,” she says. “The curves balance the square windows and hard angles.”

6 The capiz chandelier is dramatic without adding color and its geometric form complements the organic decals. “I would have liked to hang it lower, but I don’t want the kids to damage it when they jump on the bed,” the designer says with a laugh.

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.