Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I was so moved by and grateful for Dasia Moore’s “What Happens When We Tell the Truth?” (May 22). When I read the opening, I was concerned that a journalist had once again perpetuated the historical inaccuracy of Sojourner Truth’s supposed “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech. So very glad Moore reported the research on Frances Gage and the origins of that speech. Thanks for writing this important article—and for moving us closer to the accurate representation of the power of Sojourner Truth.

Scituate

Putting the truth out there is important regardless of the resistance it attracts. Dissents rooted in truth can sometime overcome bad contemporary decisions many years down the road. If/when a critical mass awakens to the structure of systematic lies that hold up the body politic, being able to search out and find the truth as recorded by their forebears will be invaluable. This is the case here and now, and all through history.

clave

Oh, yes, sure, to point out actual problems in America is to hate America—it has nothing to do with trying to fix a problem. Classic racist/nationalist [response]. I, for one, have taken many of the lessons of these past couple of years regarding race to heart, and I will keep those with me going forward. The racist backlash we’re seeing is really fear, particularly the fear of seeing so many white people marching with Black Lives Matter. That was new, and I was, and am, proud of my fellow Americans for that.

Yankee Doodler

Workplace Reforms

I found it interesting that in a May 22 story, “Five Ways New Graduates Want to Change the Working World,” unions are not recognized as part of the equation. They ought to be. With unions, there is a greater balance of power between workers and management. With improved Globe coverage of unions, maybe then readers might be aware of their importance in the quality of the workplace.

Bill Dain

Newton

Every generation starts out idealistic. Then the realities of home purchases, partners/marriages, potential kids, and mortgages move them from Pie In The Sky to Practicality. Gen Z will be no different.

AccountabilitySeeker

I guess I’m showing my age as a cusp Boomer/Xer, but I’m stunned by the attitudes these recent graduates are displaying, demanding their employers meet their needs for flexible work, prioritize social justice, etc. My experience was always the employee had to show how he/she would provide value for the employer. When working from home was first offered by my employer about 17 years ago, it was a privilege one had to earn. Our hours were dictated by business needs. I find it hard to believe that business has changed so much that it can cater to Gen Z employees this way. As with so many young people, they don’t know what they don’t know, but with this generation, they don’t let that stop them.

CTDad1

This generation IS different. They have persevered through the worst of times (think pandemic) and better times (think social movements). They’ve had to pivot, adjust, and adapt more than any before, except maybe the Greatest Generation. They’ve isolated, taken care of elders, gone through remote learning, learned new topics. They are not going to put up with toxic workplaces. There are also a lot less of them than previous generations. The demographic size fell off a cliff after 1998 and hasn’t been augmented by immigration or birth rates. I’ve worked with graduates for 30 years now and I have enjoyed this generation more than any before. If their resilience is any indication, we have cause to be hopeful.

Pathfinder2

Payment Plan

This story by Kim Costigan, “These Grads Got Their Degrees at a Fraction of the Typical Cost” (May 22), was one of the best I’ve read in the Globe in quite some time. And I’ve been reading it since I used to deliver it as a kid, more than 45 years ago. It’s full of so much hope and promise for folks who richly deserve it. This piece should be required reading at the State House and makes a compelling case for free community college in the state—and the country, for that matter.

Paul Desmond

Southborough

Accidental Friends

Thanks to Jon Rineman for sharing his story about watching a 19-inning Red Sox versus Yankees game seated next to Rudy Giuliani (Connections, June 5). It was both hilarious and bizarre. I just wish more of Rudy’s odd behavior beyond the ballpark had not been so destructive.

Ruthie Poole

Malden

In the ‘90s, I lived in New Jersey during Rudy’s rise from crusading US attorney to mayor of NYC. As mayor he cleaned up Times Square and lowered crime rates. He showed true leadership during 9/11. Back then, he had a lot of respect. When he dropped out of the 2008 presidential race, he endorsed John McCain (a Trump nemesis). This article makes me wonder whether all the past accomplishments were a charade, [due to] a good staff and good luck.

BosBoom

Help and Hurt

There are so many different types of grief, and we never should compare one person’s grief with another’s (Miss Conduct: “Complicated Grief,” June 5). That said, the death of one’s child is one of the most life-altering types one can experience. We do not heal from it; rather, we learn to carry the grief with us as we move through life, hopefully again experiencing some joy, too. For much too long society has encouraged people to grieve in private. I am grateful that that is now changing. I encourage parents who have lost children at any age, due to any cause, to reach out to their local chapter of The Compassionate Friends, a group for grieving parents, grandparents, and adult siblings, too.

Amy Kremer

co-leader of the Boston Chapter of The Compassionate Friends





We all grieve in different ways. We need to respect that.

Tipinnh

My husband died last August. I can’t tell you how often I have felt judged or criticized for how I am coping, as the letter writer is doing here. Her niece has lost a full-term baby, and the writer feels it appropriate to reject her ways of reaching out to those closest to her. Each of us is trying to muddle through as best we can, and it’s not a pretty picture. A grieving person needs a gentle, loving cocoon around them, with people who say, “I’m so sorry, I love you, I’m here for you.” If they are raging, absorb it. If they send pictures, swallow your discomfort. Resist the urge to decide what should be kept private. Mask any disapproval you feel. It’s the kind and helpful thing to do, and it can make such a difference to a person dealing with a crushing loss.

Cynthia Barkley

North Falmouth

Having lost our daughter in a swimming accident was and is the most painful loss I can image. Many of our friends simply disappeared—I am told because they didn’t know what to say or do. Our best friends simply showed up if they lived close enough. They would come with a muffin and tea and sit on the porch. We simply sat together not saying much. The company was important to us and I’m sure uncomfortable to them but they showed up. Others would call, some every night for months, and asked how am I feeling TODAY, then they would listen. There were no words they could offer to heal the pain. Showing up was the best help and a sign of a good friend.

Ernie D.

