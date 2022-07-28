For sale: These homes in Dedham and Hyde Park may appeal to Harry Potter fans

LOT SIZE 0.29 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $721,000 in 2020

PROS Built circa 1695, this stately Georgian Colonial is set back from the road and features eight fireplaces, original woodwork, and wide plank floors. Enter through a side mudroom off the garage into an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The dining room holds the original kitchen fireplace, as well as a firewood closet that passes under the stairs to the main entry hall. An office, living room with ornate dentil molding, and family room with nearby bath and laundry round out the first floor. Upstairs, four bedrooms with pass-through closets share a spacious bath with radiant-heat floors and step-in shower. There’s a walk-up attic, plus a fenced yard in back. CONS Fireplaces may need some restoration to function.

$999,000

28 ALBION STREET / HYDE PARK

SQUARE FEET 2,938

LOT SIZE 0.29 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $629,000 in 2004

PROS This 1875 mansard Victorian sits on a historic street in Fairmount Hill. From the gracious wraparound porch, enter into a grand foyer, where a closet is built in beneath the staircase. The living room at left has a fireplace; past a dining room with parquet floors, the updated kitchen features black granite counters, colorful two-toned cabinets, stainless appliances, and access to the porch. A rear wing holds a half bath, wide hall, and steps to a fenced patio area with hot tub. (The other side of the big, landscaped yard is more open.) Three second-floor bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, share a new bath and laundry room. On the third floor, find a primary suite with separate sitting room and private bath. CONS No garage.

